After Mumbai Indians Switch, Arshdeep Singh Confirms Engagement With Samreen Kaur On Instagram

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has announced his engagement to actor-model Samreen Kaur. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, along with pictures from the proposal, drawing congratulatory messages from fans.

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Arshdeep and Samreen also revealed the engagement date in their announcement. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "and of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other.

To a lifetime together.

11.11.2026 (hi fiancé )"

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The photographs offered a glimpse of the special occasion as the couple celebrated the next chapter of their relationship.

Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians In Blockbuster IPL Trade

The engagement announcement comes on a big day for Arshdeep professionally as well. On Wednesday, November 11, Five-times IPL champions Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings officially confirmed a high-profile player trade ahead of IPL 2027, with Arshdeep moving to Mumbai Indians in exchange for Hardik Pandya.

Under the deal, Hardik will join Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore, up from his existing fee of ₹16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of ₹18 crore.

The trade brings an end to Arshdeep's eight-season association with Punjab Kings, where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and went on to become the franchise's leading wicket-taker, with 111 wickets in just 96 matches.

The left-arm pacer will now be part of Mumbai's bowling attack for the upcoming season, where he is set to share the dressing room with India teammate Jasprit Bumrah.

Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Made Their Relationship Instagram Official In July

The engagement announcement comes nearly four months after Arshdeep made his relationship with Samreen public on Instagram in July 2026.

The India pacer had shared pictures with her and captioned the post, “My Person”, confirming their relationship after weeks of speculation.

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The two had earlier attracted attention after a Snapchat picture shared by Arshdeep showed him holding hands with a woman whose identity was not initially revealed.

Social media users identified her as Samreen, and videos of the couple walking together in Dharamshala further fuelled speculation about their relationship.

Samreen Kaur is an actor and model who has appeared in films such as 83 and Sardaar Ji 2. She has also featured in some music videos.

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