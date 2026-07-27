Arshdeep Singh Goes Instagram Official With Samreen Kaur: Who Is She?

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has officially introduced actor and model Samreen Kaur as his partner, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their relationship. The cricketer announced a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing photographs with Samreen and referring to her as "My Person." The post marks the first time Arshdeep has publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Arshdeep Makes Relationship Instagram Official

On Sunday, Arshdeep Singh shared two pictures on Instagram in which the couple can be seen embracing each other. Keeping the caption brief, he wrote, "My Person," confirming the relationship after months of rumours.

The post quickly drew attention from fans and well-wishers, many of whom had been speculating about the pair ever since they were linked during the IPL 2026 season.

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Who Is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur, who was born on Sept. 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, is an actor, model and digital content creator. She earned a BCom (Honours) degree from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune, before launching her career in the modelling industry.

She gained recognition after representing Jammu and Kashmir at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she finished as a finalist. Since then, she has appeared in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and featured in films including 83 and Sardaar Ji 2.

Apart from acting, Samreen has appeared in music videos with singers such as Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah, and Guru Randhawa. Tracks like Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha further increased her popularity. She also maintains an active presence on social media, where she shares updates from her professional and personal life.

How The Rumours Started

Dating speculation first surfaced during IPL 2026 after a viral Snapchat post appeared to show Arshdeep holding hands with a woman believed to be Samreen. Fans also compared tattoos, accessories and outfits seen in the viral images with Samreen's social media posts.

The rumours gained further traction after Samreen was spotted at multiple Punjab Kings matches, including games at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Chandigarh. Before Arshdeep's confirmation, Samreen had also been linked to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, though both had clarified that they were only friends. Arshdeep's latest Instagram post has now officially confirmed his relationship with Samreen Kaur.

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