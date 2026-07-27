Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? What We Know

Actor Mrunal Thakur and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal have become the latest celebrities to fuel relationship speculation after a video of them at the same Mumbai cafe went viral on social media. While the clip has prompted widespread discussion online, neither of them has addressed the rumours, and there is no confirmation that the two were meeting each other.

Viral Video Triggers Speculation

The video, reportedly filmed at a cafe in Bandra West, Mumbai, has been widely circulated across social media platforms. In the footage, Yashasvi Jaiswal is seen leaving the cafe while Mrunal Thakur remains inside the establishment.

Notably, the clip does not capture the two interacting or spending time together. Despite the absence of any visible conversation or shared moments, several fan pages and social media users speculated that the pair may have been on a date, leading to rumours about a possible relationship.

However, there has been no official confirmation to support these claims. Neither Mrunal Thakur nor Yashasvi Jaiswal have not given any statement about the online clips or responded to the dating rumours.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal's Cricket Journey

Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as one of India's most promising young cricketers since making his international debut in 2023. The left-handed opening batter represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and has continued to impress with consistent performances.

Most recently, he has been in the headlines for smashing an unbeaten century in India's recent One Day International series against Afghanistan, further strengthening his reputation as one of the country's brightest batting talents.

Mrunal Thakur's Recent Film

On the film front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

The romantic comedy follows Jas Ahuja (Varun Dhawan) and his wife Bani (Mrunal Thakur), whose marriage begins to fall apart because of their conflicting life goals. As Jas starts a new chapter in London and develops feelings for Preet (Pooja Hegde), Bani's unexpected return brings a dramatic twist to the story.

For now, the rumours linking Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain unverified, with no statement from either of them confirming or denying the speculation.

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