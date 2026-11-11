Ramayana: Chetan Hansraj Reveals The 4-Hour Process Behind His Raja Mali Look

Actor Chetan Hansraj has shared pictures from the sets of Ramayana and opened up about his experience of playing Raja Mali, Ravana's maternal grandfather.

Chetan Hansraj On Raja Mali Look

Chetan spoke about creating his Raja Mali look and acknowledged makeup artist Virginia Holmes and her team. He revealed that they spent four hours every day creating his appearance before filming.

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He wrote, “Before I even stepped onto the Volume, the brilliant Virginia Holmes @virgholmes and her team spent 4 grueling hours every day meticulously sculpting the ancient, brutal visage of Raja Mali onto my face.”

Chetan also shared a picture with director Nitesh Tiwari and thanked him for his contribution to the film. He wrote, “The architects of the epic. ???????? The visual madness you are all seeing on the big screen doesn't happen in isolation. It takes a village of absolute masterminds to build a cinematic universe of this scale. Massive respect to our visionary director @niteshtiwari22 for steering this colossal ₹1,500 crore ship and trusting me to anchor the opening sequence.”

Chetan Hansraj On Action And Motion Capture

Chetan recalled working with Terry Notary, who served as the action, motion capture and movement director. He spent hours with Notary understanding the physicality and psychology needed for his demon king role.

He wrote, “Then came the physical execution. An incredible honor working alongside the legend Terry Notary @terrynotary (Action Director , Motion Capture & Movement Director). We spent hours breaking down the exact physics and psychology of a demon king so that every single movement felt lethal.”

He also acknowledged Ian Van Temperley and his stunt team for their work on the action sequences. Animation supervisor Andrew Doucette handled the performance-capture material for the film's VFX.

Chetan wrote, “Huge props to Ian Van Temperley @stuntalliancegroup and his stunt team for curating those absolutely insane action sequences, ensuring every swing of the axe was merciless. And a massive shoutout to Andrew Doucette (Animation Supervisor) for taking all that raw performance capture data and translating it into the most groundbreaking VFX Indian cinema has ever seen. The blood, sweat, and scale of this film is historic. Thank you for the massive love on the recent posts!”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey. The cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal.

Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is the first part of a two-part adaptation. It released on November 5 in five languages, with the second part set for 2028.

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