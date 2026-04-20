'Silence Is Not A Virtue': Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar Hits Back At Trolls Over Namaz Video

Entrepreneur and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar has publicly addressed online harassment following a recent social media post in which she spoke about the physical well-being aspects of Namaz. The remarks sparked intense discussion on social media, with the business leader facing a wave of criticism and abuse, prompting her to issue a video response.

In a video shared online, Thapar said she felt compelled to respond after days of persistent derogatory comments. She revealed the message was recorded early in the morning while she was commuting to work, adding that the abuse was not limited to her alone but extended to her family. Thapar said the experience underscored for her that remaining quiet is not always the right response, particularly when personal dignity is being challenged.

I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I've long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against… pic.twitter.com/rvMSu0wXz0 — Namita (@namitathapar) April 20, 2026

Post That Sparked The Harassment

The controversy originated from a post Thapar shared after celebrating Eid with close friends. In it, she described Namaz as a spiritual practice that also carries physical and mental health benefits. Drawing parallels with commonly discussed wellness routines, she noted that certain Namaz postures resemble yoga positions and may support posture alignment, digestion and stress management.

The post rapidly gained traction online, and while many users welcomed her comments and praised the inclusive tone, others strongly objected, leading to heated exchanges across platforms.

Concerns Over Selective Criticism

Responding to the backlash, Thapar questioned why similar reactions had not followed her past content on Hindu wellness practices, including yoga and Surya Namaskar. She said her observations were strictly made from a healthcare and wellness perspective and reiterated that respect should apply uniformly across all faiths.

Thapar, who has been a public figure for several years due to her role on Shark Tank India, acknowledged being accustomed to online criticism. However, she said the nature of the comments in this instance prompted her to speak out more forcefully.

In her message, Thapar urged people to raise their voices against abuse and discrimination, saying silence often enables further harm. She framed speaking up as a civic responsibility and stressed the need for empathy and mutual respect in online discourse.

The episode comes amid heightened online scrutiny of religious expression, following a separate and recent controversy involving eyewear company Lenskart. That dispute centred on an internal document, later clarified by the company as outdated and not reflective of official policy, but it reignited wider conversations on identity and inclusivity.

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