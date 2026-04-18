Lenskart Releases New In-Store Dress Code, Style Guide After Backlash — Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Days after facing criticism over an older grooming policy that was circulated online, Lenskart has published a new in-store style guide and publicly reaffirmed that the guidelines explicitly and unambiguously welcome every symbol of faith and culture.

In a post on X, the technology driven eyewear company, said it had listened to concerns raised by customers and the wider community and was now standardising its guidelines across stores.

“We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened,” Lenskart said.

We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened.



Today, we are standardizing our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently: https://t.co/lC8KlLLUZm



These guidelines explicitly and… — lenskart (@Lenskart_com) April 18, 2026

Based in Gurgaon, the Indian eyewear company added that the revised style guide “explicitly and unambiguously” welcomes symbols of faith and culture, including bindis, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab and turban.

“These guidelines explicitly and unambiguously welcome every symbol of faith and culture our team members carry - bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, turban, and more. Not as exceptions. As who we are,” the company said.

ALSO READ: Lenskart's Peyush Bansal Says Viral Grooming Policy Is Outdated, Reaffirms No Curbs On Religious Symbols

Lenskart said its more than 2,400 stores are run by employees who bring their beliefs, their traditions, their identity to work every day.

“Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians. Our 2400+ stores are run by people who bring their beliefs, their traditions, their identity to work every day. That is not something we will ever ask anyone to leave at the door,” it said.

The new style guide, dated April 18, 2026, outlines acceptable attire, footwear, accessories and grooming standards for retail staff. It explicitly permits religious and cultural items such as sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, bindi, tilak, sindoor, turbans and hijabs, while prohibiting only items deemed unsafe, discriminatory or unsuitable for customer-facing roles.

Body Art / Markings

Allowed

— Body art, and markings that are not offensive, discriminatory, obscene, or unsafe.

— Religious, cultural or family marks (such as bindi, tilak, sindoor or any other).

Not Allowed

— Obscene, hateful, sexually explicit, or discriminatory images or language.

— Body art that creates safety or hygiene concern.

Uniform Tops

Allowed

— Lenskart-issued T-shirt during working hours

— Clean, wrinkle-free, well-fitted tops

— Neutral inner layer if needed for comfort or coverage

Not Allowed

— Non-approved colors while on shift

— Torn, faded, distressed, or visibly worn-out tops

— Large logos, graphics, slogans, or distracting branding

— Styling that appears unprofessional in a customer-facing environment

Bottoms

Allowed

— Plain dark blue jeans

— Straight, regular, or slim fit

— Proper length that does not drag or bunch excessively

— Approved comfort-based alternatives for pregnancy, disability, or medical needs

Not Allowed

— Ripped, faded, distressed, heavily washed, or damaged denime

— Non-approved colors

— Styles that are unsafe or impractical for store operations

— Large or distracting design elements

Accessories

Allowed

— Minimal, neat, professional accessories

— Belts in neutral colors if needed with tucked-in uniform

— Cultural or religious items like sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada or any other

— Small earrings, nose pins, rings, or chains where safe and role-appropriate

Not Allowed

— Flashy, oversized, noisy, or unsafe accessories

— Items that create snagging or safety risk

— Accessories that distract from the uniform or customer interaction

— Offensive, discriminatory, or inappropriate imagery or messages

Lenskart's revised guidelines

The clarification comes after a screenshot of an older internal grooming document triggered criticism online over alleged restrictions on religious markers.

Earlier this week, Peyush Bansal said the document being circulated was outdated and did not reflect the company's current policies.

“An older version of our grooming policy had language that didn't reflect our values,” Bansal said, adding that the issue had been corrected internally in February.

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