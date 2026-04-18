Q4 Results Next Week: HCLTech, Groww, Reliance, Infosys, Axis Bank Among Nearly 100 Firms To Declare Earnings

A busy earnings calendar lies ahead, with nearly 100 corporates scheduled to announce their results for the quarter and financial year concluded on March 31, 2026. Investors and analysts are set to scrutinise the updates for clues on fourth-quarter performance. Many companies will also host earnings discussions to elaborate on their numbers. Big names whose results are anticipated include Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Adani Green Energy, and Nestle India.

Major Companies That Will Share Earnings Next Week

April 20: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Nelco Ltd., PNB Gilts Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., SML Mahindra Ltd., Indosolar Ltd.

April 21: 360 ONE WAM Ltd., Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Powerica Ltd., Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

April 22: Delta Corp Ltd., Havells India Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Sangam India Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Trend Ltd.

April 23: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd., UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.

April 24: Adani Green Energy Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Tanla Platforms Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd.

April 25: Axis Bank Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., India Cements Ltd., SBFC Finance Ltd.

Infosys Q4FY26 Results

Infosys has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 22 and 23 to approve and take on record the audited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on April 23, 2026, for their approval.

Axis Bank Q4FY26 Results

Axis Bank will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 25 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Tech Mahindra Q4FY26 Results

Tech Mahindra is set to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 21-22 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results and statements of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The audited financial results and statements will be considered and declared on April 22. The Board of Directors will also consider a proposal for the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank To Declare Earnings — Dividend Announcements In Focus

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.