Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's Compensation Rises 18% In 2025, Realised Pay At $10.7 Million

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar took home $10.7 million (Rs 99 crore) in compensation last year, the company's recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.

Kumar, who joined Cognizant in 2023 after a lengthy stint at Infosys, saw his compensation jump 18% last year compared to the fiscal year 2024, with the compensation committee recommending a target direct compensation of $19 million.

His SEC-reported salary was $21.5 million. However, his realised compensation was significantly lower as a substantial portion of stock rewards will vest in the future.

“Kumar's realised compensation was significantly lower than his target direct compensation primarily because his 2025 PSU grants are scheduled to vest, subject to the satisfaction of performance criteria, in future periods. His 2025 realised compensation consisted principally of his base salary, 2025 ACI award payout at 169% of target and quarterly vestings of RSUs in the aggregate amount of approximately $4,988,00,” the SEC filing read.

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Kumar's base salary increased 8% from 2024 to $1.3 million. He received restricted stock awards worth $4.99 million and an annual cash incentive payout of $4.39 million.

Kumar's total annual compensation was Rs 70 crore ($8.2 million) in the fiscal year 2024, lower than the target compensation of Rs 137 crore ($16.1 million) for the year.

How Does Cognizant CEO's Salary Compare To Employees'?

Cognizant revealed that the global median salary for its employees was $45,138 in 2025, reflecting a CEO-to-median pay ratio of 477:1. The median US employee earned $140,739, leading to a 153:1 ratio.

According to the company, the CEO-to-median pay ratio was 477:1 based on the CEO's $21.5 million remuneration. The median US employee made $140,739, which corresponds to a 153:1 ratio.

A cost-of-living adjustment to the compensation was applied to the data. Barring that, the worldwide median employee would have been an Indian worker with an annual salary of $14,136, meaning the CEO-employee pay ratio would rise to 1,523:1.

Kumar joined Cognizant as its CEO in 2023. He had previously served in companies like Oracle and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Cognizant's 2025 Revenue

The company revealed that its earnings had jumped to $21.1 billion in 2025 from $19.7 billion in 2024. The majority of its revenue came from North America, which contributed 75% of the total. Cognizant estimated that 10% of its earnings came from Continental Europe, 9% from the UK and 6% from the rest of the world. The company also highlighted its push towards artificial intelligence with its aim to become a leading AI builder in 2026.

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