Meta To Lay Off 10% Of Workforce In May, More Cuts To Follow Later: Report

Meta is planning to begin its first round of planned layoffs this year on May 20 with more following later, reported Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the plans.

The initial round is likely to cut about 10% of its global workforce or about 8,000 employees, the report said, adding that further layoffs are planned in the second half of the year. However, the details of those layoffs have not been known yet, as per the report.

The plans may depend on the developments in artificial intelligence capabilities, added the report.

The development comes after Reuters reported last month that the tech giant had planned to lay off 20% or more of its total workforce.

If implemented at that level, the job cuts could affect roughly 16,000 employees, based on Meta's workforce of nearly 79,000 people as of December 31, according to the company's latest regulatory filing. Meta has not confirmed the plans.

Also Read: AI Push Could Trigger 20% Cut In Meta's Workforce, Biggest Since 2023, Says Report

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