From Gerald Coetzee To George Linde: Latest IPL 2026 Replacement Signings Across Teams

Injuries are an unavoidable part of any sporting campaign, with the IPL no exception, as the 2026 season witnesses high personnel churn. KKR have been the franchise most affected, losing key pacers early in the season, which has reflected in their poor start to the campaign, remaining the only winless team rooted to the bottom of the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had their own share of bad luck, losing David Payne to an ankle injury on April 17. Payne was himself signed as a replacement for Jack Edwards at the start of the season. SRH have since brought in South African all-rounder Gerald Coetzee to fill the void.

The IPL permits franchises to sign replacements for injured or unavailable players, but only up to their 12th league match of the season, ensuring there aren't any major changes heading into the decisive phase.

Here's a look at all the replacements signed by teams in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR have been among the most affected sides, particularly in their pace department.

Saurabh Dubey replaces Akash Deep (lower-back stress injury). Navdeep Saini replaces Harshit Rana (knee injury). Blessing Muzarabani replaces Mustafizur Rahman (withdrawn following a BCCI request).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH's campaign has required multiple adjustments, including a replacement for a replacement.

Gerald Coetzee replaces David Payne (ankle injury). David Payne had originally replaced Jack Edwards (foot injury). Dilshan Madushanka replaces Brydon Carse. (hand injury)

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Claims Orange Cap With Captain's Knock As Gujarat Titans Climb Into Top Four — Watch

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans have made targeted changes to cover injuries and squad balance.

Connor Esterhuizen replaces Tom Banton (finger injury). Kulwant Khejroliya replaces Prithviraj Yarra.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK have had to address key injury setbacks in their bowling unit.

Spencer Johnson replaces Nathan Ellis (hamstring injury). Khaleel Ahmed (quadriceps injury) - The franchise is monitoring the situation with no replacement yet announced.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals were forced into a key overseas change.

Dasun Shanaka replaces Sam Curran (groin injury).

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians have made a like-for-like domestic adjustment.

Krish Bhagat replaces Atharva Ankolekar (knee injury).

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants have dealt with availability concerns in their all-around options.

George Linde replaces Wanindu Hasaranga (NOC/hamstring issues).

ALSO READ | ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.