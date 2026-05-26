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Quad Decries 'Restrictions' On Critical Mineral Exports In Likely Swipe At China

Quad nations announce critical minerals framework as bloc raises concerns over economic coercion, export curbs and supply chain disruptions impacting key industrial sectors.

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Quad Decries 'Restrictions' On Critical Mineral Exports In Likely Swipe At China
Foreign ministers of Japan, Australia, the US and India were in New Delhi on May 26.
(Photo: X/S Jaishankar)

The Quad nations — United States, India, Japan and Australia — on Tuesday voiced “grave concern” over what they described as economic coercion, arbitrary export restrictions and price manipulation targeting critical minerals, in remarks widely seen as a swipe at China's tightening grip over global supply chains.

In a joint statement issued after the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, the grouping said it was concerned over “non-market policies and practices” that disrupt global industrial sectors and supply chains.

“We reiterate our grave concerns over the use of economic coercion and non-market policies and practices including arbitrary export restrictions, price manipulation, and disruptions particularly on critical minerals that impact global supply chains and critical industrial sectors,” the statement said.

The Quad also underlined the need for “diversified and reliable global supply chains” and stressed the importance of avoiding excessive dependence on any single country for critical minerals and related technologies.

ALSO READ: GMDC Shares Jump Over 6% As Quad Focuses On Critical Minerals And Rare-Earth Security

As part of efforts to reduce vulnerabilities in strategic sectors, the four countries announced a new “Quad Critical Minerals Framework” aimed at strengthening cooperation in mining, processing and recycling of critical minerals through coordinated investments and policy support.

The statement comes amid growing global concerns over tightening export controls and supply disruptions in key rare earths and critical minerals essential for semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries and defence manufacturing.

The Quad ministers also discussed maritime security, energy resilience, emerging technologies, undersea cable protection and regional conflicts, while reaffirming support for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” governed by international law.

ALSO READ: Looking Beyond China? Why US-India Rare Earth Pact Has Drawn Attention

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