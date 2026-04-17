IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Claims Orange Cap With Captain's Knock As Gujarat Titans Climb Into Top Four — Watch

Shubman Gill produced a captain's knock, showing control and stamping his authority at the Narendra Modi Stadium to move to the top of the Orange Cap standings and fire Gujarat Titans into the top-four on the IPL 2026 standings. Chasing 181 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill's 86 off 50 balls set the tone for a composed chasae that rarely looked in doubt.

At a venue where he has scored four T20 centuries, Gill looked in complete command, dictating the tempo of the game and responding to the match situation brilliantly.

Gill signalled intent early in the chase. In just the second over, he struck Kartik Tyagi for back-to-back boundaries, a short-arm jab followed by a crisp drive, looking in great touch.

He continued to press the advantage in the powerplay, targeting Vaibhav Arora with a straight six and a boundary in the 5th over. Gill raced to 34 off 15 in the powerplay and brought up his 50 from 27 balls.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Rs 25.2 Crore Man Cameron Green Finds His Range; KKR Star Silences Critics With Breakout Knock - Watch

He later went into anchor mode after the loss of Jos Buttler in the 10th over. Together with Washington Sundar, Gill stitched a 46-run partnership to steady the chase.

The 26-year-old captain was finally dismissed courtesy a brilliant catch in the deep from Cameron Green. Gill sliced a wider delivery from Arora towards deep backward point where Green came charging in and took a fine diving catch.

Here's a look the catch that ended Gill's innings.

When Gill was dismissed, GT needed 23 off the final 18 balls to win. A result that was sealed in the final over of the game with five wickets and two balls to spare. The win fired GT into the top four with six points from five matches.

The innings also put Gill on top of the Orange Cap list for the IPL 2026 season. Here's a look at the top five run-scorers of the season.

Pos Player Team Runs Mat HS SR 1 Shubman Gill GT 251 5 86 154.93 2 Virat Kohli RCB 228 5 69* 158.33 3 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 224 5 62 142.67 4 Rajat Patidar RCB 222 5 63 213.46 5 Ishan Kishan SRH 213 5 91 190.17

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Manager Romi Bhinder Fined Rs 1 Lakh By BCCI For Using Mobile Phone In Dugout

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.