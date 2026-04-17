IPL 2026: Rs 25.2 Crore Man Cameron Green Finds His Range; KKR Star Silences Critics With Breakout Knock - Watch

It has taken time, pressure and a lot scrutiny, but Cameron Green may finally be turning a corner in IPL 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders' Rs 25.20 crore acquisition, finally put in a statement knock against Gujarat Titans on April 17, offering a timely reminder of why the franchise invested so heavily on him.

Watch: Cameron Green hits the car during his knock vs GT:

Batting at No. 4, Green brought both control and aggression to the middle overs, particularly against spin, an area that had troubled him earlier in the campaign.

The Australian all-rounder brought up his fifty off 34 balls and was only dismissed on the final ball of the innings, finishing with 79 runs off 55 balls. The 26-year-old hit four fours and seven sixes, finishing with a strike-rate of 143.

Green's innings helped KKR post 180 after opting to bat first.

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