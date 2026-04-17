IPL 2026: Rs 25.2 Crore Man Cameron Green Finds His Range; KKR Star Silences Critics With Breakout Knock - Watch

It has taken time, pressure and a lot scrutiny, but Cameron Green may finally be turning a corner in IPL 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders' Rs 25.20 crore acquisition, finally put in a statement knock against Gujarat Titans on April 17, offering a timely reminder of why the franchise invested so heavily on him.
Watch: Cameron Green hits the car during his knock vs GT:
Making a strong statement 💪— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2026
Cameron Green getting a move on for #KKR 💜
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/FACeUzse3B#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #GTvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/utzOHFRbGx
Batting at No. 4, Green brought both control and aggression to the middle overs, particularly against spin, an area that had troubled him earlier in the campaign.
The Australian all-rounder brought up his fifty off 34 balls and was only dismissed on the final ball of the innings, finishing with 79 runs off 55 balls. The 26-year-old hit four fours and seven sixes, finishing with a strike-rate of 143.
Green's innings helped KKR post 180 after opting to bat first.
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