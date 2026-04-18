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ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

The tournament is among the new events added by the ICC (International Cricket Council) to the international calendar to provide more match exposure to AMs women’s teams.

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ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming And More
image credit: x/MSohailAfzal10

The ICC Women's Challenge Trophy 2026 will kick off on April 18. The inaugural edition of the Women's Challenge Trophy will be played in Kigali, Rwanda. 

The opening day will feature two games where Rwanda will welcome Italy, while Nepal will take on the US. Both matches will be played at Gahanga Cricket Stadium. 

On April 19, the fifth team, Vanuatu, will begin its campaign run against Rwanda. In total, five teams are participating in the competition. 

In a press release, the ICC said this tournament is “among the new events added to the international calendar to provide more match exposure to AMs women's teams, along with the Emerging Nations Trophy – the inaugural edition of which was held last November.”

ALSO READ: ICC To Investigate Cricket Canada For Possible Corruption, T20 World Cup Game Under Scanner

ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Full Schedule

Date

Team

Time

Venue

April 18 

Match 1: Rwanda vs Vanuatu

 

Match 2: Nepal vs United States Of America (USA)

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval

April 19

Match 3: Rwanda vs Vanuatu

 

Match 4: Italy vs Nepal

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B

April 21

Match 5: Rwanda vs United States Of America (USA)

 

Match 6: Vanuatu vs Italy

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval

April 22

Match 7: Rwanda vs Nepal

 

Match 8: United States Of America (USA) vs Vanuatu

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B

April 24

Match 9: Nepal vs Vanuatu

 

Match 10: Italy vs United States Of America (USA)

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval

April 26

Match 11: Rwanda vs Vanuatu

 

Match 12: United States Of America (USA) vs Nepal

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B

April 27

Match 13: Rwanda vs Italy

 

Match 14: United States Of America (USA) vs Vanuatu

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval

April 28

Match 15: Rwanda vs Nepal

 

Match 16: Italy vs Vanuatu

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval B

April 30

Match 17: Italy vs United States Of America (USA)

 

Match 18: Nepal vs Vanuatu

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval

May 1

Match 19: Rwanda vs United States Of America (USA)

 

Match 20: Italy vs Nepal

12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)

 

4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)

Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval B

ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Live Streaming 

Fans can watch the live stream of the ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026 on the sports streaming platform FanCode.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Live In India?

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