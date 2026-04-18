ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

The ICC Women's Challenge Trophy 2026 will kick off on April 18. The inaugural edition of the Women's Challenge Trophy will be played in Kigali, Rwanda.

The opening day will feature two games where Rwanda will welcome Italy, while Nepal will take on the US. Both matches will be played at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

On April 19, the fifth team, Vanuatu, will begin its campaign run against Rwanda. In total, five teams are participating in the competition.

In a press release, the ICC said this tournament is “among the new events added to the international calendar to provide more match exposure to AMs women's teams, along with the Emerging Nations Trophy – the inaugural edition of which was held last November.”

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ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Full Schedule

Date Team Time Venue April 18 Match 1: Rwanda vs Vanuatu Match 2: Nepal vs United States Of America (USA) 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval April 19 Match 3: Rwanda vs Vanuatu Match 4: Italy vs Nepal 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B April 21 Match 5: Rwanda vs United States Of America (USA) Match 6: Vanuatu vs Italy 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval April 22 Match 7: Rwanda vs Nepal Match 8: United States Of America (USA) vs Vanuatu 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B April 24 Match 9: Nepal vs Vanuatu Match 10: Italy vs United States Of America (USA) 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval April 26 Match 11: Rwanda vs Vanuatu Match 12: United States Of America (USA) vs Nepal 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B April 27 Match 13: Rwanda vs Italy Match 14: United States Of America (USA) vs Vanuatu 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval April 28 Match 15: Rwanda vs Nepal Match 16: Italy vs Vanuatu 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval B April 30 Match 17: Italy vs United States Of America (USA) Match 18: Nepal vs Vanuatu 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval May 1 Match 19: Rwanda vs United States Of America (USA) Match 20: Italy vs Nepal 12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local) 4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local) Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval B

ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026 on the sports streaming platform FanCode.

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