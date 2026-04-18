ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

The ICC Women's Challenge Trophy 2026 will kick off on April 18. The inaugural edition of the Women's Challenge Trophy will be played in Kigali, Rwanda.
The opening day will feature two games where Rwanda will welcome Italy, while Nepal will take on the US. Both matches will be played at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.
On April 19, the fifth team, Vanuatu, will begin its campaign run against Rwanda. In total, five teams are participating in the competition.
In a press release, the ICC said this tournament is “among the new events added to the international calendar to provide more match exposure to AMs women's teams, along with the Emerging Nations Trophy – the inaugural edition of which was held last November.”
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ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Full Schedule
Date
Team
Time
Venue
April 18
Match 1: Rwanda vs Vanuatu
Match 2: Nepal vs United States Of America (USA)
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval
April 19
Match 3: Rwanda vs Vanuatu
Match 4: Italy vs Nepal
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B
April 21
Match 5: Rwanda vs United States Of America (USA)
Match 6: Vanuatu vs Italy
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval
April 22
Match 7: Rwanda vs Nepal
Match 8: United States Of America (USA) vs Vanuatu
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B
April 24
Match 9: Nepal vs Vanuatu
Match 10: Italy vs United States Of America (USA)
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval
April 26
Match 11: Rwanda vs Vanuatu
Match 12: United States Of America (USA) vs Nepal
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B
April 27
Match 13: Rwanda vs Italy
Match 14: United States Of America (USA) vs Vanuatu
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval
April 28
Match 15: Rwanda vs Nepal
Match 16: Italy vs Vanuatu
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval B
April 30
Match 17: Italy vs United States Of America (USA)
Match 18: Nepal vs Vanuatu
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval
May 1
Match 19: Rwanda vs United States Of America (USA)
Match 20: Italy vs Nepal
12:30 PM (7:00 am GMT, 9:00 am Local)
4:30 PM (11:00 am GMT, 1:00 pm Local)
Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval B
ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026: Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live stream of the ICC Women's T20I Challenge Trophy 2026 on the sports streaming platform FanCode.
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