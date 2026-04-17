Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs NZ 1st ODI Live In India?

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting Friday. The first BAN vs NZ ODI will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from 10:30 a.m. onwards. New Zealand's line-up for the Bangladesh series reflects a lack of experience, with many senior players occupied by IPL and PSL commitments. The visitors will head into the first ODI in Dhaka without eight members of the side that played against India in January.

With Mitchell Santner unavailable due to his commitments with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, New Zealand have turned to Test skipper Tom Latham to lead the ODI side for the three-match tour of Bangladesh. He is set to captain the Black Caps in the opening fixture.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter believes the tour of Bangladesh presents a timely opportunity to give lesser-used players a taste of top-level cricket. Among those in line are Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Blair Tickner and Dean Foxcroft. Jayden Lennox, a left-arm spinner who showed promise in India, is expected to feature more prominently in Bangladesh.

Familiar figures such as Tom Latham, Will Young and Henry Nicholls will anchor the otherwise fresh-looking squad.

Alongside the benefit of familiar conditions, Bangladesh will take encouragement from last month's 2-1 series win against Pakistan, clinched after a tense final match. Tanzid Hasan impressed at the top of the order, with Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed also playing pivotal roles. Yet, the middle order remains unsettled, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain lacking clarity, while Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto are still searching for form.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Date And Time

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on April 17 from 10:30 a.m. IST.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Venue

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live Telecast

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI will not be telecast live in India.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das (wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Muhammad Abbas, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will O'Rourke, Jayden Lennox

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