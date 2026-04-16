IPL 2026 Points Table: De Kock's Unbeaten Ton In Vain As Shreyas, Prabhsimran Fire Punjab Kings To Top

Punjab Kings climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with a commanding victory against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, chasing 196 with ease on the back of a dominant batting display led by Prabhsimran Singh (80*) and Shreyas Iyer (66).

The PBKS captain, also pulled off a blinder in the field, playing a key role in a sharp relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya and halt Mumbai's late momentum.

Mumbai's innings was defined by Quinton de Kock's outstanding 112* off 60 balls, a counter-attacking effort after the hosts slipped to 12/2 early. Alongside Naman Dhir (50 off 31), de Kock, playing his first game of the season, rebuilt the innings through a 122-run partnership to help MI post 195/6.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Catch Of The Tournament? Shreyas Iyer's Gravity Defying Effort In PBKS Vs MI Stuns Wankhede — Watch

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/22, becoming the first bowler to reach 100 wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL history.

Punjab's response with the bat was decisive from the outset. Opener Prabhsimran set the tone, taking on the new ball and easying the pressure in the chase, finishing unbeaten on 80* off just 39 balls. Shreyas chipped in with a quick 66 off 35, smashing five fours and four sixes, as Punjab sealed the win with seven wickets and 21 balls to spare.

The result underlines Punjab's strong start to the season. After finishing runners-up last year, PBKS are the only unbeaten team this season, sitting at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, MI are off to a poor start, with four defeats from five games leaving them second from bottom.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 Points Table stands after MI vs PBKS:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 5 4 0 1 9 1.067 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 5 4 1 0 8 1.503 3 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 4 1 0 8 0.889 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 2 3 0 4 0.576 5 Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 2 0 4 0.322 6 Gujarat Titans (GT) 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 7 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 5 2 3 0 4 -0.804 8 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 1 4 0 2 -1.076 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 0 3 1 1 -1.383

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Sitter; Reprieve For Naman Dhir After Shocking Fielding Lapse — Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.