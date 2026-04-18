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Union Cabinet Approves Extension Of PMGSY Scheme Till 2028

The meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi sanctioned an additional allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for the scheme, aimed at improving rural road connectivity across the country.

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Union Cabinet Approves Extension Of PMGSY Scheme Till 2028
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NDTV

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) till 2028, NDTV reported, citing sources.

The meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi sanctioned an additional allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for the scheme, aimed at improving rural road connectivity across the country.

The meeting is currently underway and a detailed briefing on this and other decisions will be announced soon.

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