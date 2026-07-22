Shoppers Stop Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows As Margins Improve, Revenue Jumps 11%

Shoppers Stop Ltd. reported an improved operating performance for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), with revenue and EBITDA registering healthy year-on-year growth even as the retailer remained in the red.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.3 crore for the June quarter, compared with a net loss of Rs 15.7 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a modest improvement in profitability.

Revenue from operations rose 11.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,291 crore, up from Rs 1,161 crore in Q1FY26, driven by steady demand across its retail business.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 9.2% YoY to Rs 187 crore, compared with Rs 172 crore in the year-ago period. However, the EBITDA margin slipped to 14.5% from 14.8%, indicating a marginal increase in operating costs despite higher sales.

Also Read: Shoppers Stop Q3: Management Says Growth Impacted By 'Pollution' In North India

During the quarter, Shoppers Stop continued to focus on its premiumisation strategy, beauty business and value fashion format INTUNE, which have emerged as key growth drivers.

In FY26, the company expanded its retail footprint by opening 27 stores, including eight department stores, 14 INTUNE outlets, three beauty stores and two HomeStop stores.

The retailer has also been scaling its beauty ecosystem. Its Global SSBeauty business posted revenue of Rs 426 crore in FY26, growing 81% year-on-year, while the fragrance category remained one of the fastest-growing segments.

Also Read: Shoppers Stop Expects 'Bumper' Festive Quarter On Strong Demand From GST Reforms

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