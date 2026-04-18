Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 8.30 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8.30 p.m. today. However, there has been no confirmation yet regarding the subject of the address.

The development comes after the Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women quota law was defeated in Lok Sabha on Friday after division of votes.

Ahead of voting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and request the members of Parliament not to do anything that may hurt the sentiments of women across India. "Crores of women are watching us…our intent and our decisions. I once again request that everyone support the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," Modi said.

Parliament is discussing a historic legislation that paves the way for women's reservation in legislative bodies. The discussions, which began yesterday, lasted till around 1 AM and have continued since the House proceedings began this morning.



The Government has addressed all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2026

Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33% reservation for women.

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A two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers. During polling on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it.

Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

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