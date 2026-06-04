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United Spirits To Shut Hyderabad Unit That Contributed Rs 600 Crore To FY26 Topline. Here's Why

Operations at the Telangana facility are expected to cease by Aug. 31 as part of the company's multi-year supply chain agility programme; the unit accounted for 2% of FY26 revenue.

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United Spirits To Shut Hyderabad Unit That Contributed Rs 600 Crore To FY26 Topline. Here's Why
United Spirits said operations at the facility are expected to cease on Aug. 31, 2026.
Photo Source: Official Website

United Spirits Ltd. plans to shut operations at its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad by Aug. 31, 2026, as part of a broader supply chain optimisation initiative, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The facility, located in Malkajgiri, Telangana, contributed around Rs 599 crore, or nearly 2% of the company's revenue from operations, during the financial year 2025-26.

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The liquor maker said the proposed closure is linked to its multi-year Supply Chain Agility Programme, which was approved by the board on Jan. 24, 2023. The programme had previously been disclosed through a press release, stock exchange filings and the company's financial statements.

"As part of the said agility program and subject to receipt of necessary statutory approvals, the company intends to transfer the excise license issued by Telangana Prohibition & Excise Department to another party, following which our factory operations at the Unit will cease," United Spirits said in the filing.

The company clarified that no binding agreement has been entered into for the sale of the unit.

United Spirits said operations at the facility are expected to cease on Aug. 31, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and completion of the excise licence transfer process.

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The company also noted that information regarding the closure was received by its officers at around 3:00 p.m. IST on June 3. It said disclosure to exchanges was delayed due to the time required for verification of facts and information with multiple internal stakeholders.

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