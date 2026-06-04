'Impressive Even From the Outside': Kumar Mangalam Birla Hails Massive Reach Of RSS

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla hailed the massive outreach of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while speaking at the organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya' training camp in Nagpur on Thursday.

"A few days ago, Mohan Bhagwat said that to truly understand the RSS, one must look at it from within; however, because of decades of dedicated work, anyone observing the RSS from outside will also be impressed. With 83,000 branches, 6 million volunteers, 1,77,000 service activities, and countless affiliated organisations all working in one direction, it is unprecedented," said Birla, who delivered these remarks as the chief guest during the Samapana Samaroh, or the valedictory function.

He urged young people to "Make in Bharat, Make for Bharat, and create for the world," emphasising that Atmanirbharta is more than just an economic strategy.

Industries would be crucial to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat, according to Birla, who stated that India, the sixth-largest economy in the world, is advancing quickly in that direction.

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He said he was always inspired by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's simplicity, humility, and commitment to the nation.

"It is my honour to be speaking at this distinguished gathering of the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh Karyakarta Vikas Vargh Dvitiya. I have been fortunate to meet and interact with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on many occasions. His simplicity, humility, and unwavering dedication towards national development always inspire me," remarked Birla.

"The Sangh celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. In 1925, the population of Bharat was only one-fifth of what it is today. Despite centuries of foreign domination undermining our confidence, Bharat's economy is currently the sixth largest in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about how Bharat will reach new heights during the upcoming Amrit Kaal. We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance because of this special combination of the demographic dividend, infrastructure expansion, digital public infrastructure, and financial inclusion," he added.

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"Atmanirbharta is the cornerstone of nation-building, not just an economic strategy. The RSS and the Aditya Birla Group have a lot of similar priorities. We both value skill development, women's empowerment, social advancement, and primary and higher education. This dedication is demonstrated by establishments like BITS Pilani, which graduates close to 4,000 students a year and advances the country. As part of our humanitarian activities, more than 60,000 students nationwide attend our 65 schools, where they receive a top-notch education with an emphasis on complete personality development. Capability is the key to self-reliance," Birla added.

"It is about having the self-assurance to build what a country needs, the endurance to make long-term investments, and the adaptability to evolve with the times," he stated.

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