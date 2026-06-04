Trump's Ex-NSA John Bolton To Plead Guilty In Classified Documents Case: Report

John Bolton, former national security advisor for the Trump administration, has agreed to enter a guilty plea to one count of keeping classified material as part of an agreement with the Justice Department, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The admission is expected to spare him from prison term for violating the law.

The agreement would settle a criminal case that was filed in October and accused Bolton of 18 counts of either keeping or sharing classified material, including diary-like notes from his time in government that officials claim he shared with his family while writing a memoir about his tenure, the report said.

The person, who insisted on anonymity to discuss a transaction that had not been made public, stated that Bolton would also be subject to a $2.25 million fine under the terms of the arrangement. The arrangement permits him to avoid incarceration, but a judge will eventually decide the punishment. Any prison sentence would be limited to five years.

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Bolton, who gained notoriety for his extreme views on American strength, has long been a mainstay in Republican foreign policy circles. Before being fired in 2019 after serving for more than a year in Trump's first administration, he published a critical book that presented the Republican president as incredibly ignorant and gave a negative picture of his decision-making and leadership.

Trump's administration made an unsuccessful attempt to prevent "The Room Where it Happened" from being published because it might reveal sensitive material. Bolton will enter into a plea agreement that addresses the notes he shared with family members rather than the details found in the tell-all book.

On June 26, there will be a rearraignment in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland, which usually denotes a plea deal.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the development, as per the preliminary reports.

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According to court records, Bolton allegedly shared "diary-like" notes with two family members that contained material as high as top secret that he had obtained via intelligence briefings, meetings with other U.S. government officials, and conversations with foreign leaders. "None of which we talk about!!! (sic)," Bolton said in a message to his family after forwarding one paper. One of his relatives responded by writing, "Shhhhh," according to the prosecution.

According to the indictment, among the information exchanged was information about foreign rivals, which occasionally provided information about the sources and techniques the US government utilised to gather intelligence. According to court documents, one document described a foreign enemy's plans for a missile launch, while another described US government plans for covert action and contained intelligence accusing an adversary of an attack.

Bolton characterised the accusations as part of Trump's "intensive effort" to intimidate his opponents and make sure that he alone controls what is said about his behaviour in a statement issued following his indictment.

Additionally, Bolton was a State Department point person on arms control under George W. Bush and worked in the Department of Justice under President Ronald Reagan.

Bush nominated Bolton to be the United States' ambassador to the UN, but the ardent proponent of the Iraq war failed to secure Senate confirmation. Using a recess appointment that permitted him to occupy the position temporarily without Senate approval, he resigned after 17 months of service.

In his book, Bolton went on to criticise Trump's foreign policy and governance strategies, claiming that Trump directly linked Ukraine's willingness to look into Joe Biden, who would soon be Trump's Democratic opponent in the 2020 presidential contest, and Biden family members.

In response, Trump denounced Bolton as a "washed-up guy" and a "crazy" belligerent who would have plunged the US into "World War Six."

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