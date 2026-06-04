Dividend Alert: This Aditya Birla NBFC Arm Declares Rs 9/Share Payout; Check Details

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited, an investment arm of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday has recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

According to an exchange filing, the company's board has recommended a dividend of 90% on equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. This translates into a payout of Rs 9 per share for eligible shareholders.

The proposed dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Upon receiving shareholder approval, the dividend will be paid to investors holding shares as per the record date to be announced by the company.

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Pilani Investment functions as a core investment company with significant holdings across various Aditya Birla Group companies. The company is classified as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and primarily derives value from its strategic investments in listed group entities.

Dividend announcements are closely tracked by investors as they provide an indication of a company's profitability, cash flows, and commitment to shareholder returns.

Shareholders will now await details regarding the AGM date, record date, and dividend payment timeline, which are expected to be communicated by the company in due course through subsequent regulatory filings.

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