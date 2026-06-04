Trent Shares Adjusts 35% Lower As Stock Turns Ex-Bonus, HSBC Hikes Target Price — Should You Buy?

Shares of Trent Ltd have adjusted around 35% lower on Thursday, June 4 as the Tata Group firm's stock trades ex-bonus today. From its Wednesday's closing price of Rs 4,257.6 apiece, Trent shares touched Rs 2,759.5 on Thursday.

The dip primarily highlights the share price adjustment as the stock turns ex-bonus, which is a technical price adjustment rather than a loss in shareholder value. Following adjustment for bonus issue, the stock traded 2.78% down at Rs 2,759.5, becoming the second biggest loser on the Nifty 50 index today.

The Trent board approved a bonus issue of 1:2, which means that shareholders will get one share for every two shares held in the company and fixed June 4, 2026 as the record date for the issue.

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HSBC Remains Bullish On Trent

In a recent brokerage note, HSBC maintained buy rating on Trent stock, and hiked target price to Rs 4,910, marking a 15% upside from its last closing price. Citing Trent's annual report, the brokerage mentioned that Westside resumed city expansion and significantly stepped up size of new stores. It improved disclosures of store split by tier and revenue and sq/ft. Additionally, HSBC highlighted that Trent's core business remains stable, while growth in Star has moderated.

ALSO READ: Trent Q4 Review: Strong Margin Growth Gets Mixed Brokerage Views At Checkout — Check Revised Targets

Trent Q4 Results

Tata-owned firm's net profit rose 30% to Rs 455 crore YoY against Rs 350 crore in the year ago period, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The company declared a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share to be paid on the third day from the conclusion of the firm's 74th annual general meeting.Trent's revenue rose 20.2% to Rs 4,937 crore YoY from Rs 4,106 crore in the previous fiscal. In terms of operations, Trent's EBITDA increased 40% YoY to Rs 919 crore compared to Rs 656 crore in the preceding financial year. The firm's Ebitda margin expanded to 18.6% YoY from 16% in the fiscal before it.



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