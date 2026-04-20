Why Ajit Doval Is In Saudi Arabia Amid West Asia Conflict

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is in Saudi Arabia as tensions across West Asia rise. The visit comes at a time when disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have raised concerns over global oil supplies.

On Sunday, Doval was received in Riyadh by Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati, a former envoy to India. He later met Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Adviser Musaed Al-Aiban.

His visit is seen as a strategic move to safeguard India's energy security. "During the meetings, they discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of mutual interest," said the Indian embassy in Riyadh.

Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19.



He was received at the Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs @KSAmofaEN H.E. Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati.



Later, he had meetings with

Energy Minister H.R.H. Prince… pic.twitter.com/VTz7LJAOFu — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) April 19, 2026

"Farhan and Doval reviewed areas of cooperation and discussed the latest regional developments," reported the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

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Officials said the talks focused on understanding how the situation in West Asia is changing and what it could mean going forward.

India is actively reaching out to major oil-supplying countries due to the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. Nearly 40% of India's oil comes via the Gulf countries and if the flow is affected, it can lead to higher fuel prices and supply issues.

Doval's visit comes at a time when there is a possibility of fresh talks between the US and Iran to calm the ongoing West Asia conflict. Earlier this month, both countries held a first round of discussions in Pakistan on April 11 and 12. Now, there are reports that a second round of talks may happen soon.

Global oil prices went up sharply on Monday after the United States seized an Iranian ship after President Donald Trump claimed that the vessel failed to respond to a warning to stop.

The international benchmark, Brent crude, moved close to the $100 per barrel mark, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also saw a strong jump.

"After Touska's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over six hours, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska's propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 gun into Touska's engine room," said the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

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