Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 5

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 0.17% at 23,497.5 as of 6:40 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.57% and 0.21% respectively.

India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended a topsy-turvy trading session with minor gains. The Nifty 50 ended 0.05% higher at 23,416.55, up 10.95 points. The Sensex closed 0.02% higher at 74,360.01, up 13.84 points.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmark. Nifty Midcap 150 rose nearly 0.5%, led by Nippon Life India and IPCA Labs, both up over 4.5%. Nifty Smallcap 250 gained nearly 0.6% and closed higher for the third straight day.

US Market Recap

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 874.86 points, or 1.73%, to a record close of 51,561.93. The S&P 500 gained 0.41% to end at 7,584.31. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.09% to 26,830.96 as chipmakers and other technology stocks were under pressure.

Asian Market Update

Asian equities slipped on Friday, with South Korea reporting the region's steepest losses as technology stocks tracked an overnight decline in US tech stocks. Investors also weighed in the developments in the Middle East, which continued to shape sentiment across financial markets. South Korea's Kospi fell 6.29%, making it the worst-performing major market in Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.34%, while Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.51%.

Commodity Check

Brent crude remained steady at around $95.20 a barrel following a fall in the previous session. Oil prices eased as investors looked at possibility of the US and Iran were inching towards a diplomatic breakthrough following a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Meanwhile, gold continued to gain from the previous session and traded near $4,460 an ounce.

Stocks In News

Titan Company: The Company gives its retail outlook 8–9% market CAGR through FY30

The Company gives its retail outlook 8–9% market CAGR through FY30 Wockhardt : The company outlines a two‑year strategy focused on growth acceleration, operational excellence, and AI enablement. It plans to launch Zaynich across key global markets, expand the reach of Miqnaf, and strengthen its Emrok franchise.

: The company outlines a two‑year strategy focused on growth acceleration, operational excellence, and AI enablement. It plans to launch Zaynich across key global markets, expand the reach of Miqnaf, and strengthen its Emrok franchise. Venus Remedies: The company receives DSIR recognition for its research and development unit, VMRC.

The company receives DSIR recognition for its research and development unit, VMRC. Meesho: The company reports 264 million annual transacting users and 717 million total orders on its PRISM platform.

The company reports 264 million annual transacting users and 717 million total orders on its PRISM platform. Kesar India: The company approves allotment of 71,428 equity shares upon conversion of warrants.

The company approves allotment of 71,428 equity shares upon conversion of warrants. Premier Energies: The company is recognised as a Grade A manufacturer in Wood Mackenzie's Global Solar PV Module Manufacturer Rankings 2026.

The company is recognised as a Grade A manufacturer in Wood Mackenzie's Global Solar PV Module Manufacturer Rankings 2026. Kolte‑Patil Developers: The company receives a GST tax demand of Rs. 64.4 crore from Mumbai authorities.

The company receives a GST tax demand of Rs. 64.4 crore from Mumbai authorities. Rajesh Exports: The company clarifies that no penalty has been imposed by SEBI and states that reported financials are accurate. It attributes the discrepancy flagged by SEBI to misinterpretation of EBITDA versus revenue and says it is engaging with the regulator to resolve the issue.

The company clarifies that no penalty has been imposed by SEBI and states that reported financials are accurate. It attributes the discrepancy flagged by SEBI to misinterpretation of EBITDA versus revenue and says it is engaging with the regulator to resolve the issue. CG Power & Industrial Solutions: The company inaugurates an EHV switchgear manufacturing unit in Nashik, with most of the project capex already utilised.

The company inaugurates an EHV switchgear manufacturing unit in Nashik, with most of the project capex already utilised. HDFC Mutual Fund (Sector Update): The fund house restricts large investments in gold ETFs from June 8, capping lump‑sum flows above Rs. 25 crore and limiting FoF investments to Rs. 10 lakh per month, citing market and regulatory considerations.

The fund house restricts large investments in gold ETFs from June 8, capping lump‑sum flows above Rs. 25 crore and limiting FoF investments to Rs. 10 lakh per month, citing market and regulatory considerations. Juniper Hotels: The company signs an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Juniper Hospitality Assets and plans to develop a five‑star hotel in New Delhi on a 2.52‑acre land parcel.

The company signs an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Juniper Hospitality Assets and plans to develop a five‑star hotel in New Delhi on a 2.52‑acre land parcel. Aarti Industries: The company achieves EcoVadis Platinum Rating 2026, ranking among the top 1% of companies globally.

The company achieves EcoVadis Platinum Rating 2026, ranking among the top 1% of companies globally. Tata Technologies : The company launches the fourth edition of its InnoVent hackathon, in collaboration with Emerson and Amazon Web Services, focused on AI at the edge.

: The company launches the fourth edition of its InnoVent hackathon, in collaboration with Emerson and Amazon Web Services, focused on AI at the edge. ICICI Bank: The company receives a warning letter from SEBI related to an FPI fund repatriation issue but states there is no material impact on operations or financials.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric QIP Fetches Rs 780 Crore As EV Maker's Issue Gets 56% Oversubscription

Tega Industries: The Australian regulator, ASCI, deregisters subsidiary Tega Industries Australia Pty

The Australian regulator, ASCI, deregisters subsidiary Tega Industries Australia Pty PTC India Financial Services: Rajiv Malhotra is re‑designated as Managing Director and CEO of the holding company, PTC India

Rajiv Malhotra is re‑designated as Managing Director and CEO of the holding company, PTC India Karur Vysya Bank: The bank opens a new branch in Chennai, taking total branch count in India to 903.

The bank opens a new branch in Chennai, taking total branch count in India to 903. Aurobindo Pharma: The company receives final US FDA approval to manufacture and market Tofacitinib tablets for arthritis treatment.

The company receives final US FDA approval to manufacture and market Tofacitinib tablets for arthritis treatment. AvenuesAI: The company's arm secures in‑principle approval from the UAE central bank for a retail payment services licence.

The company's arm secures in‑principle approval from the UAE central bank for a retail payment services licence. JK Lakshmi Cement: The company to acquire a 26% stake in DynoSpark and Elevate Solar Energy to source solar power.

The company to acquire a 26% stake in DynoSpark and Elevate Solar Energy to source solar power. Power Grid Corporation: The board to consider fundraising via unsecured term loan facility on June 10.

The board to consider fundraising via unsecured term loan facility on June 10. Ambuja Cements: The company receives BSE and NSE clearance for merger with ACC, with no adverse observations.

The company receives BSE and NSE clearance for merger with ACC, with no adverse observations. Groww: Friale Fund sells 1.1 crore shares at Rs. 185.5 per share; Goldman Sachs Bank EU among buyers.

Friale Fund sells 1.1 crore shares at Rs. 185.5 per share; Goldman Sachs Bank EU among buyers. Orient Cement: The company receives NSE and BSE approvals for merger with Ambuja Cements.

The company receives NSE and BSE approvals for merger with Ambuja Cements. Ola Electric: The company's QIP issue closes today, allotting 21.8 crore shares at Rs. 35.86 per share, a 5% discount to the floor price of Rs. 37.74; total issue size at Rs. 780 crore.

The company's QIP issue closes today, allotting 21.8 crore shares at Rs. 35.86 per share, a 5% discount to the floor price of Rs. 37.74; total issue size at Rs. 780 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company announces its Annual General Meeting and releases the integrated annual report for FY26.

The company announces its Annual General Meeting and releases the integrated annual report for FY26. InterGlobe Aviation: The company temporarily suspends flights to six international destinations as part of network optimisation, while maintaining over 1,800 weekly international flights.

The company temporarily suspends flights to six international destinations as part of network optimisation, while maintaining over 1,800 weekly international flights. JSW Steel: The company highlights focus areas including new product development, energy optimisation and cost reduction; transaction of BPSL steel business to JSW JFE Steel expected by Q3.

The company highlights focus areas including new product development, energy optimisation and cost reduction; transaction of BPSL steel business to JSW JFE Steel expected by Q3. Premier Energies: The company is executing a Rs. 12,500 crore capex programme in solar manufacturing and diversifying into adjacent clean‑energy segments including batteries.

The company is executing a Rs. 12,500 crore capex programme in solar manufacturing and diversifying into adjacent clean‑energy segments including batteries. Shanthi Gears: The company appoints Sudhir R as Chief Financial Officer.

The company appoints Sudhir R as Chief Financial Officer. Nephrocare Health Services: The company's arm signs an agreement with Inocentes Dialysis Clinic to acquire dialysis centre assets for PHP 30 million.

The company's arm signs an agreement with Inocentes Dialysis Clinic to acquire dialysis centre assets for PHP 30 million. FDC: Maharashtra FDA officials inspect company depots at Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, seize stock of ‘Enerzal'; the company plans legal recourse.

Maharashtra FDA officials inspect company depots at Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, seize stock of ‘Enerzal'; the company plans legal recourse. ACME Solar Holdings: The company's QIP issue closes with allotment of 10 crore shares at Rs. 279.50 per share, at a 4.97% discount to the floor price of Rs. 294.13.

The company's QIP issue closes with allotment of 10 crore shares at Rs. 279.50 per share, at a 4.97% discount to the floor price of Rs. 294.13. One 97 Communications (Paytm): The company will provide default loss guarantees of up to Rs. 90 crore to Muthoot Fincorp and Kisetsu Saison Finance.

The company will provide default loss guarantees of up to Rs. 90 crore to Muthoot Fincorp and Kisetsu Saison Finance. United Spirits : Operations at the Hyderabad manufacturing unit are likely to cease by August 31, with plans to transfer the excise licence; the unit contributed Rs. 599 crore in FY26 revenue.

: Operations at the Hyderabad manufacturing unit are likely to cease by August 31, with plans to transfer the excise licence; the unit contributed Rs. 599 crore in FY26 revenue. Religare Enterprises : The company will allot 83.4 lakh shares to convert warrants worth Rs. 147 crore.

: The company will allot 83.4 lakh shares to convert warrants worth Rs. 147 crore. IL&FS Engineering and Construction: The company receives a Rs. 414 crore order for construction works in Rajasthan, including elevated viaducts and stations.

IPO Update

CMR Green Technologies

Non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium market, specializing in aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys

DAY 2

Subscribed 9.59 times

NIIs at 21.8 times

Retail at 7.91 times.



IPO To Open

Hexagon Nutrition

A research-oriented nutrition company offering clinical nutrition solutions products, Micronutrients, premixes and therapeutic products. Shares issued with Price Band of 42 to 45 rupees and Lot Size of 333 shares. Total Issue size of Rs. 139 cr which is 100% offer for sale

Set to open on 5th June 2026, close on 9th June 2026and Listing on 12th June 2026

Bulk & Block Deals

Go Digit General Insurance- Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund bought 21.67 lk shares, JP Morgan (Taiwan) Eastern Technology Fund bought 11.6 lk, Peak Xv Partners Growth Investments III sold 33.33 lk at price Rs. 300 each.

Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund bought 21.67 lk shares, JP Morgan (Taiwan) Eastern Technology Fund bought 11.6 lk, Peak Xv Partners Growth Investments III sold 33.33 lk at price Rs. 300 each. Inventurus Knowledge : Kedaara Capital Public Markets Fund I bought 2 lk shares, Scott Hayworth sold 2 lk shares at Rs. 1654.9 each

: Kedaara Capital Public Markets Fund I bought 2 lk shares, Scott Hayworth sold 2 lk shares at Rs. 1654.9 each Aqylon Nexus– Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya sold 37.58lk shares at price Rs. 56.18 each

Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya sold 37.58lk shares at price Rs. 56.18 each Delta Corp – L7 Securities Private sold 21.45 lk shares at price Rs. 66.81 each

– L7 Securities Private sold 21.45 lk shares at price Rs. 66.81 each Marsons – Mkj Enterprises bought 10 lk shares at price Rs. 133.02 each.

– Mkj Enterprises bought 10 lk shares at price Rs. 133.02 each. Panacea Biotec: Ohm Investment Corporation bought 3.14 lk shares at price Rs. 493.07 each

Ohm Investment Corporation bought 3.14 lk shares at price Rs. 493.07 each Groww: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE brought 1.13 cr shares, at price Rs. 185.5 each, Friale Fund IV sold 1.13 cr shares at price Rs. 185.5

ALSO READ: United Spirits To Shut Hyderabad Unit That Contributed Rs 600 Crore To FY26 Topline. Here's Why

Insider trade

Ajmera Realty & Infra India: Atul Chhotalal Ajmera acquired 1.07 lk shares, Sanjay Chhotalal Ajmera acquired 1.07 lk shares, Dhaval Rajnikant Ajmera acquired 2.57 lk shares and Manoj Ishwarlal Ajmera acquired 1.7 lk shares

Atul Chhotalal Ajmera acquired 1.07 lk shares, Sanjay Chhotalal Ajmera acquired 1.07 lk shares, Dhaval Rajnikant Ajmera acquired 2.57 lk shares and Manoj Ishwarlal Ajmera acquired 1.7 lk shares Landmark Cars: Aryaman Sanjay Thakker acquired 5000 shares

Aryaman Sanjay Thakker acquired 5000 shares Paisalo Digital : Pro Fitcch acquired 13.1 lk shares, Pri Caf Private Limited acquired 4 lk shares, Equilibrated Venture Cflow Private acquired 4 lk shares

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework Stage: Black Box, Nitta Gelatin India

Black Box, Nitta Gelatin India List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Thangamayil Jewellery

Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Thangamayil Jewellery List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Apollo Micro Systems, Black Box, Go Fashion (India), Nitta Gelatin India, Premier Explosives

F&O Cues

Nifty ​ futures is up 0.08 to 23,535 at a premium of 119 points.

Nifty Options 9th June Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,500

Securities in ban period: AMBER, KAYNES

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