Gold Price Today: MCX Rate Opens Lower After Akshaya Tritiya Amid US-Iran War Uncertainties

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal price dropped on India's MCX on Monday, April 20 a day after Akshaya Tritiya as uncertainties over US-Iran war continue.

At 9:02 am on Monday, MCX gold May futures contract fell 0.92% or Rs 1,414 to Rs 1,51,762 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver May futures dropped 1.3% or Rs 3,331 to Rs 2,53,811 per kg.

(This is a developing story.)

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