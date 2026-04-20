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Gold Price Today: MCX Rate Opens Lower After Akshaya Tritiya Amid US-Iran War Uncertainties

MCX gold May futures contract fell 0.92% to Rs 1,51,762 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver May futures dropped 1.3% to Rs 2,53,811 per kg.

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Gold Price Today: MCX Rate Opens Lower After Akshaya Tritiya Amid US-Iran War Uncertainties
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Gold Price Today: The yellow metal price dropped on India's MCX on Monday, April 20 a day after Akshaya Tritiya as uncertainties over US-Iran war continue.

At 9:02 am on Monday,  MCX gold May futures contract fell 0.92% or Rs 1,414  to Rs 1,51,762 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver May futures dropped 1.3% or Rs 3,331 to Rs 2,53,811 per kg.

(This is a developing story.)

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