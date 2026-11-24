Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday advance ticket sales on Monday crossed the Rs 50-crore mark 23 days ahead of its theatrical release. The movie releases on December 17. As much as 8.50 lakh advance tickets have been booked across the country and the film has grossed approximately Rs 53.47 crore, including blocked seats, according to Sacnilk. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 45.71 crore, with around 7.30 lakh tickets sold.

The advance booking momentum reflects the extraordinary excitement surrounding Marvel's next big-screen spectacle. English-language markets are currently leading ticket sales, while demand for the Hindi and Tamil versions is also gaining momentum.

The film's opening day is emerging as the biggest contributor to pre-release collections, indicating strong audience interest well before its arrival in cinemas.

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Fans Demand Early Bookings as Midnight Shows Sell Out

The excitement began even before bookings officially opened, as Marvel fans took to social media with the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings, urging the makers to start ticket sales early. Following the campaign, bookings opened ahead of schedule, with the film reportedly recording an impressive initial response. Midnight screenings have also witnessed overwhelming demand, prompting several theatres to introduce additional shows. Premium-format screenings have attracted attention as well, with reports of select tickets being priced as high as Rs 4,300.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Adds to Marvel Excitement

Adding to the anticipation is Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time portraying the formidable Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. The film marks the Avengers franchise's return following 2019's Avengers: Endgame and features an ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie and Florence Pugh.

Avengers: Doomsday India Release Date and Global Debut

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together superheroes from multiple Marvel universes. The film is scheduled to release in India on December 17, one day before its worldwide theatrical debut on December 18. With advance bookings already registering impressive numbers, the Marvel blockbuster is shaping up for a major opening at the Indian box office.

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