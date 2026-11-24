Gold Price Today in India

Gold and silver prices extended their gains on Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the international market, after rallying on Monday. COMEX gold was up 0.47% to $3,668.5 per ounce, while COMEX silver was up 0.63% to $43.455 per ounce at around 20:36 EST.

Spot gold rose around 0.4% to $3,645.29 per ounce around 0023 GMT, while spot silver rose 1.2% to $43.55 per ounce.

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MCX Gold futures (December Expiry) closed at Rs 1,25,996 per 10 grams on Monday, Nov. 23, gaining around 3.5% during the session.

Silver futures outperformed gold on Monday, gaining 4.3% during the session to close at Rs 1,54,217 per kg.

In India, 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,26,640 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,54,960 per kg as per Bullion.co.in.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,16,087 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,43,338 per kg.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,26,410 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,26,190 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,26,770 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,26,240 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,26,510 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,26,610 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,15,876; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,15,674; Chennai at Rs 1,16,206; Kolkata at Rs 1,15,720; Bengaluru at Rs 1,15,968; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,16,059 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,54,680 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,54,410 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,55,130 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,54,470 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,800 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,54,920 per kg

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