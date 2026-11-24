Asian markets traded sharply higher on Tuesday, tracking a strong overnight rally on Wall Street, as chipmakers and technology stocks surged on renewed optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) following Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia's CEO.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 2.1%, rebounding after eight consecutive sessions of losses that had pushed it close to bear market territory. The regional gauge was on course for its biggest single-day gain in more than three months.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 4.57%, while the broader Topix index advanced 2.68%. South Korea's Kospi surged 7.39%, and the Kosdaq jumped 4.82%. Meanwhile, futures on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index pointed to a positive opening.

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Technology heavyweights led the gains across the region. Samsung Electronics shares surged 8.11%, while SK Hynix rallied 9.31%. In Japan, Advantest shares jumped 15.5%, and Tokyo Electron gained 11.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) shares also advanced 9.85%.

The rally across Asian markets followed Wall Street's strongest single-day performance since April 2025, after Huang's surprise return to Nvidia triggered a massive rebound in AI-linked stocks.

Chipmakers and semiconductor companies emerged as key beneficiaries of renewed optimism over the adoption of artificial intelligence technology. Huang's return to the company at the centre of the global AI boom revived investor enthusiasm for technology stocks after his exit earlier this month unsettled markets and raised concerns over whether future earnings would justify the industry's massive, debt-funded capital expenditure.

The sharp recovery in semiconductor stocks also helped ease concerns following last week's selloff, when investors reassessed valuations and the sustainability of AI-led investments.

READ | US Stock Market Posts Best Day Since April 2025 As Nvidia Surges 31% On Jensen Huang's Return

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