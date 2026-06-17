After Shiv Sena UBT, Samajwadi Party To Split? Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar Makes Big Claim

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday claimed that a "major political realignment" is unfolding within the Samajwadi Party, alleging that Akhilesh Yadav's party is headed for an internal split, ANI reported.

Rajbhar asserted that political developments in Uttar Pradesh have now taken centre stage ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the agency, Rajbhar, who is also the founder of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, alleged that individuals join political parties based on personal interest, making a pointed remark on alleged outreach involving Samajwadi Party leaders.

"Only when someone is ready to be bought, people will buy them. Don't keep your attention only on Maharashtra; it is UP's number now," Rajbhar said.

The remark draws a direct parallel to the ongoing "Operation Tiger" controversy in Maharashtra, where the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has claimed that seven Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs are in advanced talks to switch sides, with Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut alleging that MPs were being offered crore-level sums to defect.

Referring to a purported letter allegedly written by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajbhar said it raised serious political questions and demanded clarification.

"Didn't you see that Ram Gopal ji has given a letter to Amit Shah ji and told him that these are the names, call them and take them with you, but keep us safe. Ram Gopal ji should tell what he wrote in his letter," he said, speaking to ANI.

He further linked the issue to past corruption allegations against SP leaders. "CBI has named Akhilesh ji in a mining-related case. Did anyone go to jail in the Gomti Riverfront case?" Rajbhar added.

Earlier, in a post on X, Rajbhar had intensified his attack, claiming a major split within the Samajwadi Party and alleging that the party was under pressure due to corruption cases.

"A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious. Forget Maharashtra and Bengal — the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP," he posted.

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