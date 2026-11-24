Up to 96% of employees in India use artificial intelligence (AI) either daily or several times a week, the highest adoption rate among nine Asia-Pacific markets, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The study found that Indian workers save an average of 15 hours a week through AI, well above the regional average of 9.4 hours.

BCG's report, For Asia-Pacific, Strategic Clarity Is the Key to Value, showed that 85% of employees across the Asia-Pacific region are regular AI users, compared with 96% in India.

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The report also found that 61% of Indian employees use the time freed up by AI to focus on more strategic work, significantly higher than the APAC average of 44%. India topped all nine markets on this measure, ahead of Australia at 60% and China at 37%.

“AI is beginning to change not just how quickly work gets done, but also what employees can focus on… This signals an important shift in how organisations can capture value from AI. The priority for leaders now is to build on this momentum by redesigning workflows, strengthening employee capabilities and providing clarity on how AI can be applied to deliver meaningful business outcomes,”Nipun Kalra, India Leader, BCG X said.

Only 38% of employees in India have strong strategic clarity on AI, compared with 20% across APAC, according to the report. BCG said this means organisations communicate AI as a strategic priority, provide a clear strategy, ensure employees understand their roles and give them guidance on how to use the time saved through AI.

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In India, 42% of employees said their AI training is sufficient, while 59% said their organisations have rules in place for human-AI teams, the report said.

The findings are based on BCG's second annual APAC AI at Work survey of 6,349 employees across nine markets: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The India sample comprised 882 employees.

(With PTI Inputs)

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