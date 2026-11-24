Ask for a bottle of packaged water at a roadside shop, and there is a high chance someone will simply say, Bisleri. Few brands have become so closely associated with an everyday product that their name is almost used interchangeably with it.

As for Bisleri, the story is far from the roadside shops and office water dispensers where the brand is now as familiar as Parle G. Now, the brand is back in the spotlight for another reason.

Bisleri has recently faced regulatory action over a packaged drinking water sample from its Goa facility. The initial test flagged bromate levels above the prescribed limit, while a subsequent referral laboratory also detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons.

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Bisleri has maintained that its water is safe for consumption, citing stringent quality checks and saying it will cooperate with regulators. The company has also stressed that the issue relates to a specific batch, rather than its entire product range.

Did You Know the Journey Began in Italy?

Bisleri traces its roots to Felice Bisleri, an Italian entrepreneur and inventor. The brand originated around the Angelica spring in Nocera Umbra, Italy. Bisleri offered mineral water and other products, including Ferro-China Bisleri, a drink marketed as a health tonic.

India entered the story in the 1960s, when packaged drinking water was still a niche concept. Bisleri was launched in Mumbai in 1965, with the early business focusing on bottled water sold in glass bottles. The product targeted hotels and restaurants, where bottled water could command a price ordinary consumers were unlikely to pay.

The idea, however, struggled to take off.

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Parle Sees an Opportunity

In 1969, the Parle group acquired Bisleri from the Italian business for Rs 4 lakh. The surprising part? Bottled water was not really the reason for the purchase.

Ramesh Chauhan, who went on to become the face of Bisleri's transformation, wanted to strengthen Parle's beverage portfolio, particularly its soda business. At the time, asking Indians to pay for something they could get from a tap or other local sources seemed hard to sell.

So Bisleri initially found a stronger identity as a soda brand.

Meanwhile, Parle built a formidable beverage portfolio. Gold Spot, Limca, Maaza and Thums Up became household names, turning the Chauhan family's beverage business into a major force in India's soft-drink market.

Water, for the time being, remained in the background.

When Water Became the Real Business

The turning point came in the 1990s. In 1993, Parle sold its major soft-drink brands, including Thums Up, Limca, Gold Spot and Maaza, to Coca-Cola for around Rs 400 crore. With the soft-drinks business gone, Ramesh Chauhan turned his attention to the brand that remained: Bisleri.

That decision shaped the company's future. Bisleri began investing aggressively in packaged drinking water, distribution and marketing. The brand moved beyond its earlier positioning and started making bottled water accessible to a much wider audience.

One of the biggest moves was introducing smaller packs, including the 500 ml bottle. The strategy was to treat bottled water as more than something reserved for hotels and special occasions, making it an affordable, convenient everyday purchase.

Making Bottled Water an Everyday Habit

Bisleri's growth was not built on water alone. It was built on availability.

The company expanded its distribution network across neighbourhood shops, chemists, restaurants, offices and other everyday points of sale. The idea was that a consumer should be able to find a Bisleri bottle wherever thirst struck.

Packaging also evolved. The company moved from glass bottles to PVC and later PET packaging, making bottled water lighter, easier to carry and better suited to mass consumption.

Then came another important innovation: the 20-litre pack.

Introduced in 1991 as an economy option for homes and offices, the large-format pack helped push packaged water beyond individual consumption. Suddenly, bottled water was no longer just something you bought while travelling; it could become part of the daily setup at home or work.

How Bisleri Became More Than a Brand

Bisleri's real achievement wasn't simply selling more bottles. It was changing the way Indians thought about drinking water.

A product once available only at hotels and special customers became an everyday purchase. A bottle of packaged water could be picked up at a bus stop, restaurant, shop or office without much thought.

Somewhere, in the middle of this, Bisleri felt more than just a brand name.

And, that is how a brand that began beside an Italian spring became synonymous with a bottle of water in India.

READ | Bisleri Fails FSSAI Test: How Harmful Are The Excess Chemicals Found In It?

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