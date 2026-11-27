Bengali actor and former MP Mimi Chakraborty registered her marriage to Siddhartha Dutta on November 26. The ceremony is said to have taken place at her South Kolkata home, with family members and a few close friends in attendance.

Mimi shared the news herself, posting a series of photos that captured the couple exchanging rings and signing their marriage papers. She wore a gold and off-white saree, while Siddhartha wore a white panjabi and pyjama.

Who Is Siddhartha Dutta?

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Siddhartha has kept a low public profile and is said to have no ties to the film industry. Media reports describe him as a marine engineer working in international merchant shipping.

He is from Kolkata and attended Calcutta Boys' School before pursuing marine engineering. According to reports, he has worked with UK-based Shell Ship Management Limited since March 2008, joining as a trainee and rising to the rank of senior marine engineer.

His family is also said to have a connection to Bengali television. TV actor Tramila Bhattacharya is reportedly his sister-in-law. Her husband, Siddhartha's elder brother, is said to be a ship captain.

Mimi and Siddhartha met through one of her close friends. The two are said to have become friends before they started dating, and they kept their relationship private. Wedding rumours picked up a few weeks ago when an image said to be their invitation card surfaced, featuring the couple with their pets.

Wedding Celebrations in Kalimpong

The marriage registration is expected to be followed by a traditional wedding in the hill town of Kalimpong in early December. The celebrations are said to include mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Born in 1989, Mimi grew up in Jalpaiguri. She began her career as a model and competed in Femina Miss India. She became a household name playing Pupe in the Bengali television serial Gaaner Oparey, then made her film debut in a lead role in Bapi Bari Jaa. She went on to become one of Tollywood's best-known faces.

In 2019, Mimi won the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket. She resigned in February 2024, saying politics was “not my cup of tea”, and has since focused on her film career.

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