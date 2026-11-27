The Reserve Bank of India may raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December as resilient economic growth and broadening inflationary pressures strengthen the case for further monetary tightening, according to Deutsche Bank Research. The RBI's next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled from December 2 to 4, 2026, with the policy decision due on December 4.

The brokerage expects the repo rate to reach 6.25% by April 2027 and continues to forecast cumulative rate hikes of 100 basis points in the current cycle. It expects a 50-basis-point increase in December 2026, followed by another 25-basis-point hike in April 2027.

In its 2027 India macro outlook, Deutsche Bank said the economy was entering the year with strong growth momentum, but higher inflation, fiscal pressures and uncertainty over external capital flows presented challenges for policymakers.

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Growth Likely To Stay Above 7%

Deutsche Bank has forecast real GDP growth of 7.3% in FY27, 7.2% in FY28 and 7.3% in FY29. After averaging close to 8% in the first half of FY27, growth is expected to moderate in the second half amid weaker monsoon conditions, elevated oil prices and adverse base effects.

However, the brokerage expects economic expansion to remain around or above 7%. Recent high-frequency indicators suggest upside risks to its FY27 forecast, while the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission could provide an additional consumption boost from FY28.

The sustained strength of economic activity also suggests that India's potential growth rate may now be above 7%, with implications for a higher neutral real policy rate.

Deutsche Bank flagged household leverage as a key medium-term downside risk. A sustained correction in gold prices could weaken the gold-backed refinancing channel and expose pockets of stress in unsecured retail and MSME credit. However, it expects any increase in gold-loan non-performing assets to remain manageable at the system level, given the secured nature of lending, low starting NPAs and strong bank capital buffers.

Inflation Risks Could Keep RBI On Tightening Path

The brokerage expects CPI inflation at 5.2% in FY27 and 5% in FY28, but sees risks tilted to the upside. It flagged a major possibility of inflation remaining close to 6% until June 2027.

Underlying price pressures are also broadening. Deutsche Bank forecasts core CPI inflation at 4.3% in FY27, rising to 4.6% in FY28.

Household inflation expectations have increased, driven largely by food and fuel prices. One-year-ahead expectations have risen to 10%, up 200 basis points since the beginning of the year, and could climb further if food prices remain elevated.

The brokerage also pointed to the RBI's October Monetary Policy Report, which projected FY28 growth and inflation at 7% and 5%, respectively. Applying these estimates to a standard Taylor Rule framework implies a terminal repo rate above 6.5%.

With inflation above the RBI's tolerance band, underlying price pressures broadening and growth likely to remain above 7%, Deutsche Bank expects the central bank to continue tightening despite the West Asia crisis.

FY28 Fiscal Consolidation Could Prove More Difficult

The Centre is likely to meet its FY27 fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP, supported by the Rs 2.9 trillion RBI dividend, the Rs 1 trillion provision for the Economic Stabilisation Fund, potential capital expenditure cuts and stronger-than-expected disinvestment receipts.

However, Deutsche Bank sees fiscal consolidation becoming considerably more difficult in FY28. Persistently high oil prices, higher subsidy requirements, a potentially lower RBI dividend and the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission could put pressure on government finances.

The brokerage estimates that the pay award could add at least Rs 3 trillion to expenditure. Delaying its implementation until 2028 could provide temporary relief, but would shift the burden forward through a larger accumulation of arrears.

Deutsche Bank expects the FY28 fiscal deficit to remain unchanged at 4.3% of GDP.

Rupee Pressure Driven More By Capital Flows Than Current Account

On the external front, Deutsche Bank said India does not face a major current account deficit problem, with the gap narrowing in recent years on the back of strong services exports. Instead, pressure on the balance of payments and the rupee has largely stemmed from reduced capital inflows.

The brokerage expects the current account deficit to remain below 1% of GDP in FY28 and FY29, at $31 billion and $39 billion, respectively. However, it forecasts a modest balance of payments surplus of just $20 billion over the next two years, below the annual average forward liability of around $40 billion.

Deutsche Bank also noted that the RBI has introduced several measures to support the rupee, some of which are temporary, amid persistent uncertainty on the external front.

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