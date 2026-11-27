The box office performance of Ramayana, Hanuman Ansh and Scene highlights three different success stories.

While Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to dominate the worldwide collections, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise commercial success. Meanwhile, Scene also maintained a substantial collection, particularly through its overseas collections.

Ramayana has emerged as the biggest box office performer as compared to Hanuman Ansh and Scene, collecting nearly Rs 1,777 crore worldwide. While Hanuman Ansh has recorded a collection of Rs 453 crore, Suriya's Scene has crossed Rs 266 crore globally.

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Ramayana Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk's box office tracking figures, Ramayana has collected Rs 992.10 crore net in India, taking its domestic gross to Rs 1,185 crore. With overseas earnings of Rs 592 crore, the film's worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,777 crore.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. On Day 22, November 26, it earned Rs 9.65 crore net in India, marginally higher than its previous day's collection of Rs 9.50 crore. The film is now just Rs 7.90 crore away from crossing the Rs 1,000 crore India net milestone.

Hanuman Ansh's Box Office Performance

Hanuman Ansh, which arrived in cinemas on August 7, has accumulated Rs 343.01 crore net in India. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 404.68 crore, while overseas collections have contributed another Rs 48.80 crore. This takes its worldwide earnings to Rs 453.48 crore after 112 days.

According to Sacnilk, the film's Hindi version contributed Rs 337.10 crore, while its Telugu version earned Rs 5.91 crore. Its performance is particularly noteworthy considering its modest opening, followed by a significant increase in collections during subsequent weeks.

Scene Box Office Collection

Suriya's Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has collected Rs 152.15 crore net in India. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 176.72 crore, while overseas earnings have reached Rs 89.55 crore. The worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 266.27 crore.

The film's Tamil version contributed Rs 121.47 crore to its domestic net earnings, while the Telugu version added Rs 30.68 crore.

Overall, Ramayana leads the comparison by a considerable margin, followed by Hanuman Ansh and Scene.

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