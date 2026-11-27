Jewellery stocks traded mixed on Friday, with Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. leading gains among the stocks tracked, as gold prices rebounded after a recent decline.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri shares rose 3.46% at 9:17 a.m. on Nov. 27, while Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. gained 2.84% and Sky Gold Ltd. advanced 2.44%. Titan Company Ltd. was up 2.23%, while Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. climbed 1.76%.

PC Jeweller shares rose 1.62%, Motisons gained 1.39%, Vaibhav Global advanced 0.56%, Goldiam rose 0.54% and KDDL Ltd. was up 0.33%. Senco Gold Ltd. fell 1.17%, while Renaissance Global Ltd. declined 0.38%, according to NSE data.

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Gold Rebounds

Gold rose as a tentative recovery in technology stocks and a weaker US dollar offset expectations of interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Bullion climbed as much as 1.7% to near $3,627 an ounce, putting it on track for a weekly gain after rebounding from a 15-month low two days earlier. Asian stocks advanced for a second day, extending a rally after weeks of volatility in the artificial intelligence trade. A gauge of the US dollar fell 0.1%, making gold priced in the currency cheaper for buyers elsewhere.

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The Fed's preferred measure of underlying inflation for October, released on Wednesday, reinforced expectations that the central bank could tighten monetary policy when it meets in December. Higher borrowing costs typically weigh on gold, which does not pay interest.

Markets are also weighing the possibility of further rate hikes early next year if inflationary pressures persist.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,616.36 an ounce at 10:24 a.m. in Singapore. Silver surged 3.6% to $43.04 an ounce, while platinum and palladium also advanced.

Recent Decline

Gold had hovered near a 15-month low on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of further Federal Reserve rate hikes against a recovery in broader markets led by technology stocks.

Gold was also heading for a third monthly decline in November, extending its retreat from a record high in January. The decline accelerated in recent weeks as investors priced in expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, while a slump in equities triggered selling across markets.

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