Maharashtra remains an important market for gold prices, given its large consumer base and the significant jewellery markets across cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. Changes in bullion rates are closely followed by buyers planning jewellery purchases as well as investors tracking gold as an asset class.

On Friday, Nov. 27, the 24-carat gold in Maharashtra stood at Rs 1,22,560 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was at Rs 1,16,600 per 10 grams.

As investors are tracking developments around US Fed monetary policy due next month, alongside rising treasury yields and a stronger dollar, bullion prices have been volatile across the country; however, most of the cities in Maharashtra had the same gold prices as of 8 a.m. today.

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In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,22,560 per 10 grams on Nov. 27, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,16,600 per 10 grams.

Thane recorded the same gold rates as Mumbai. The price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,22,560 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,16,600 per 10 grams.

In Pune, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,22,560 per 10 grams. The rate of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,16,600 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in Nagpur were also unchanged from the rates recorded in other major Maharashtra cities, with 24-carat gold at Rs 1,22,560 and 22-carat gold at Rs 1,16,600 per 10 grams.

In Nashik, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,22,560 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,16,600 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Other Maharashtra Cities

The same rates prevailed in Aurangabad, Kalyan, and Solapur. Here, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,22,560 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,16,600 per 10 grams.

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