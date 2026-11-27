Delhi is experiencing a sharp change in weather conditions, with minimum temperatures dropping to single digit levels while severe air pollution continues to affect the national capital. The combination of cold mornings, falling temperatures and hazardous air quality has raised concerns over public health, particularly for children, elderly people, and people with respiratory illnesses.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung's minimum temperature was 2.3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal normal and one degree lower than Wednesday's reading of 10 degrees Celsius. Other weather stations across the city also recorded a dip in temperatures. Palam registered a minimum of 9.9 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius. The Ridge and Ayanagar stations reported minimum temperatures of 11.4 degrees Celsius and 10.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

ALSO READ: Delhi Records 'Poor' AQI, Despite Marginal Dip: Check Most-Polluted Locations

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Despite the fall in nighttime temperatures, daytime conditions remained relatively warm. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was 0.5 degrees above normal.

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature was expected to fall further to around 8 degrees Celsius on Friday. The department also forecast shallow fog over Safdarjung. Weather experts attributed the gradual decline in temperatures partly to cold winds associated with snowfall in the Himalayan region.

AQI Remains In Poor Category

While temperatures continued to fall, pollution remained a major concern. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24 hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 224 on Thursday.

On Friday morning, the city's AQI was recorded at 220 at 8 am. Out of the 57 monitoring stations reporting data, 13 recorded very poor air quality, 27 were in the poor category and 17 reported moderate levels.

The CPCB classifies AQI readings between 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe. Delhi's overall reading therefore remained in the poor category, although several localities recorded very poor pollution levels.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Quality Slips Into 'Severe' Category As ITO Records AQI Of 415: CPCB Data

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.