Delhi continued to experience poor air quality on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 237 at 9 am, according to official data. Although pollution levels have eased compared with the previous few days, several parts of the national capital continue to record unhealthy air conditions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer application, 36 of the 54 monitoring stations reported poor air quality, while five locations fell into the very poor category. IGNOU-Maidan Garhi recorded the highest AQI at 377, followed by Uttam Nagar at 340. The Chandni Chowk monitoring station also reported an AQI of 304 in the very poor category in a separate CPCB update.

Several other neighbourhoods, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Narela, Okhla Phase 2, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Sonia Vihar and Patparganj, remained in the poor category. Meanwhile, relatively better readings were recorded at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium at 146, Alipur recorded 178, Vasundhara Enclave at 198), while Mandir Marg reached 199 and IGI Airport Terminal 3 climbed to 200.

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Delhi Government Intensifies Pollution-Control Measures

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the capital's pollution-control preparations during a high-level meeting on November 18. She instructed government departments and civic agencies to strengthen dust-control measures, improve road cleaning and ensure coordinated action against pollution.

Officials reported that 61,507 of the 68,137 complaints received by various agencies had been resolved. Inspections at 8,874 construction sites identified violations at 554 locations, resulting in closure directions for 112 sites, 462 show-cause notices and environmental penalties exceeding Rs 2.65 crore, as per ANI.

The government is also expanding mechanised road-cleaning operations. Against a requirement of 171 sweeping machines, 108 are currently available, with another 70 being deployed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

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Gupta urged departments to ensure that pollution-control measures produce visible results on the ground and appealed to residents to contribute towards improving Delhi's air quality.

(With the PTI inputs)

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