The Centre has notified a new capital expenditure (capex) support scheme to promote critical mineral processing wherein it will provide Rs 2,814 crore in support to companies setting up lithium and nickel plants, according to an official gazette notification.

The scheme aims to reduce India's near-total dependence on imported refined lithium and nickel products and strengthen the country's critical mineral value chain.

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The government plans to support four processing plants including two lithium processing plants of at least 30,000 tonnes each and two nickel processing plants of at least 50,000 tonnes each.

Eligible companies will receive up to 30% capex support for setting up plants. The maximum support for lithium plants is Rs 500 crore and for nickel plants it is Rs 900 crore .

Lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium metal and high-purity nickel products are among the eligible products for the scheme, which will run for five years from FY27 to FY31.

Beneficiaries will be selected through a two-stage bidding process, with winners chosen on a least-cost basis, meaning companies seeking the lowest subsidy support will be preferred.

Applicants must demonstrate assured feedstock availability through mine ownership, offtake agreements or other sourcing arrangements; and projects must be commissioned within three years of receiving the Letter of Award, failing which subsidy support will be reduced under a tapering mechanism. Projects cannot take more than five years to commission.

Why It Matters

India is almost entirely import dependent when it comes to critical minerals. The policy seeks to bridge a major gap in the value chain, as India currently has limited refining and processing capabilities despite aggressively pursuing critical mineral assets globally.

The scheme is part of India's broader strategy to build a domestic critical minerals ecosystem under the National Critical Mineral Mission. Lithium and nickel are critical inputs for battery manufacturing, making the scheme important for India's EV, battery storage and clean-energy ambitions.

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