If you are aged 30 and have just got a Rs 1 crore term insurance, it may seem enough. A term insurance is designed to protect your family, particularly if they are dependent on your income. As a policy holder, you need to consider aspects like your family's lifestyle, any debt obligations and future financial dreams that require your support.

Any term insurance plan should be purchased once you have carefully assessed if these requirements can be fulfilled by the term insurance you purchased at 30 even if years have passed. But with term insurance, simply focusing on the plan amount is usually not the right way to protect your family's interests.

How Term Plans Work?

A term insurance plan provides financial protection for a fixed period. Under this scheme, you pay regular premiums to keep the policy active. If you pass away during the policy term, the insurer pays the agreed sum assured to your nominee. If you survive the term, no payout is generally made under a standard term plan.

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This means that if you purchase a term plan of Rs 1 crore at 30 for 25 years, it will end when you turn 55 years old. So you need to consider if you unfortunately pass away between ages 45 to 50, will the cover be enough for your family?

How To Decide Term Plan Cover?

You can review your term plan after a certain period such as when you turn 40. Here, your main idea should be to assess if the same amount is able to protect your family or has its purchasing power eroded. You also need to compare the plan in context of your savings and investments.

One of the key reasons term plans are generally recommended only until retirement age is the belief that, over the years, you would have built a substantial corpus. Ideally, this corpus should become your family's primary source of financial support. Instead of continuing to pay higher premiums for term insurance, the focus should shift towards strengthening your overall finances.

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So even if you re-assess the plan at age 45, your primary goal should be to see how it complements your corpus. Given that inflation can significantly erode the value of your cover over 15 to 16 years, you may consider increasing it by another Rs 50 lakh or Rs 1 crore. This additional cover should meaningfully complement your accumulated corpus as more of an emergency fund.

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