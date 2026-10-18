JSW Jetour T2: Features, Launch Date, Interior & Engine Options

JSW Group is set to enter India's passenger vehicle market with an SUV based on the Chery Jetour T2. The model, reportedly named JSW Combat, will mark the first standalone vehicle launch by JSW Motors, which operates separately from JSW MG Motor India.

JSW Combat Launch Date: What We Know



According to Autocar India and CarWale, JSW Motors is expected to unveil its first SUV on December 4, 2026. CarDekho has also reported that the company plans to introduce its first vehicle in early December. The SUV will be assembled at JSW Motors' manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The company has partnered with China's Chery Automobile to introduce vehicles based on its models under the JSW brand. The final model name and India-specific details should be confirmed by the company.



Plug-In Hybrid Engine And Range



The India-spec SUV is expected to use a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack. According to CarWale, the powertrain could deliver a combined output of 360hp and 610Nm of torque, with a three speed dedicated hybrid transmission. The global spec Jetour T2 plug in hybrid has a claimed electric only range of around 90km under the NEDC test cycle. The India spec model's final powertrain specifications and certified range have not been confirmed by JSW Motors.



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Interior And Features



The SUV is expected to feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital instrument display. Other anticipated features include ventilated front seats, a 12 speaker Sony sound system, a panoramic sunroof and a 540 degree camera system. Safety equipment could include six airbags and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems. These details are based largely on the international Jetour T2 and reports about the India-bound model. The final feature list may differ.



JSW Combat Expected Price



The SUV's official price has not been announced. CarWale estimates that it could cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom), while Autocar India has reported a possible price range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. These are media estimates, not confirmed prices. The final price and variant lineup remain unknown.



JSW Motors' entry comes as Indian buyers increasingly have more powertrain choices beyond conventional petrol and diesel vehicles. A plug-in hybrid combines a rechargeable battery with a petrol engine, allowing shorter journeys to be completed using electric power while retaining an engine for longer trips.However, the technology's appeal will depend on the SUV's final price, real world efficiency, charging convenience and after sales support.



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