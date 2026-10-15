Jeep Gladiator Could Be Coming To India; Price Could Be Around Rs 70 Lakh: Report

Jeep could add a pickup truck to its India line-up. The Jeep Gladiator is under consideration for the Indian market and could be among the first of the new models Stellantis has planned for the country, according to Autocar India. If it arrives, it would mark Jeep's entry into India's premium pickup segment.

Part of a Bigger Launch Plan

Stellantis India recently announced plans to launch 12 new models over the next four years, made up of seven Citroen and five Jeep vehicles. The company hasn't named the models, but it has confirmed that one of them will be a premium pickup. According to the report, that pickup is the Gladiator, and it is expected to arrive relatively early in the launch cycle.

The Gladiator is built on Jeep's JL platform, the same one that underpins the Wrangler. Like the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee, it is likely to be assembled in India from imported kits, an approach known as completely knocked down (CKD), the report says.

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Engine and Drivetrain

The US-spec Gladiator has just one engine option, a 3.6-litre V6 petrol, and the report suggests India could get the same unit. Four-wheel drive, a core part of Jeep's identity, is also expected.

Jeep could also consider using the Wrangler's 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine instead, given the two models share a platform, according to the report.

Expected Price and Rivals

Because the Gladiator costs roughly as much as the four-door Wrangler in America, the report estimates an Indian price of around Rs 70 lakh. That would place it well above the Toyota Hilux. The Jeep would also be the larger of the two, at over 5.5 metres long against the Hilux's figure of just above 5.3 metres.

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A Small but Growing Segment

Pickups built for lifestyle buyers are still a small category in India, but they're drawing more attention. Toyota recently launched the new Hilux, Mahindra has announced the Scorpio Lifestyler, and Isuzu sells the D-Max V-Cross. Given the Gladiator's higher price, its sales are likely to be limited, the report says.

Jeep is also working on improving its sales and service network. According to the company, the work has already begun, and it plans to use its Stellantis Brand House format to grow in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, which it sees as promising markets.

None of the details about the Gladiator have been confirmed by Jeep so far.

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