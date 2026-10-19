'Terrifying Scene In Daylight, Like Film Shoot': AICWA President Writes To Amit Shah On Tiger Shroff Car Firing

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene urgently and strengthen security for Bollywood personalities following the reported firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area.

In a strongly worded letter, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta described the daylight shooting as a terrifying incident, "As Tiger Shroff was fired upon, it looked like a film shoot in progress, but it was real. Bullets were being fired as if it were Diwali firecrackers. It was a horrifying incident for Bollywood, and anyone who watches the video will be shaken. Mumbai's streets have once again been stained with blood. Tiger Shroff and his family are living in fear."

Gupta highlighted the disturbing nature of the incident, noting,"In a strongly worded letter, AICWA has sought urgent central intervention after Tiger Shroff was fired upon in Juhu while sitting in his car. Two persons were hit by bullets."

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The association maintained that the incident should not be viewed in isolation, pointing to previous security-related incidents and threats involving prominent entertainment industry personalities. "This follows attacks on Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and Kapil Sharma. Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next?" he posted on X.

According to Gupta, repeated incidents of violence, intimidation and alleged extortion targeting Bollywood figures have raised serious questions about law enforcement and public safety. He warned that if high-profile personalities can be targeted in broad daylight in a major metropolitan city, ordinary citizens may also feel increasingly vulnerable.

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The AICWA president cautioned that the continuing atmosphere of fear could affect the wider entertainment industry, which supports the livelihoods of lakhs of people. He also expressed concern that prominent industry members could consider leaving Mumbai if threats from criminal networks persist.

Association Seeks Central Agency Probe

In its appeal, AICWA demanded full security for Shroff and his family, the immediate arrest of the shooters and those who allegedly ordered the attack, and a thorough investigation into suspected criminal networks.

The association also called for the involvement of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies, working in coordination with Maharashtra Police, to investigate possible gang connections. Additional demands included fast-track trials under applicable laws, a dedicated task force for the film industry's security and accountability for any lapses.

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Gupta further sought a time-bound report detailing the action taken by authorities. Reaffirming its support for Shroff and his family, AICWA urged the government to take decisive steps against organised crime and alleged extortion networks.

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