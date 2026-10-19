Tiger Shroff Attack: From Juhu Firing To Bishnoi Gang Claim, Seven Things To Know

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was attacked by unidentified armed men on a motorcycle who allegedly opened fire at a vehicle carrying the actor near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026.

The incident, which reportedly occurred around 7 pm as the actor was leaving a football venue, left three people injured and prompted Mumbai Police to launch a major investigation.

Here are seven key developments in the case.

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1. Firing near Pushpa Narsee Park

The attackers allegedly fired seven rounds at the vehicle carrying Shroff, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the assailants' identities are under investigation.

2. Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt

Shroff was taken to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle for a medical examination. According to reports, he escaped without gunshot injuries, although doctors reportedly noted minor abrasions.

3. Three people injured

The actor's driver, identified in reports as Firdosh or Firdaus, sustained a bullet injury to his left hand. Another injured person, identified as Yogesh Chavan, reportedly suffered bullet injuries to his chest and was taken to Cooper Hospital.

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4. Fifteen police teams formed

Mumbai Police deployed 15 teams to identify and track down the attackers. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, collecting forensic evidence and reconstructing the sequence of events to establish how the shooting unfolded.

5. Alleged Bishnoi gang claim surfaces

Individuals purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, identified in reports as Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, allegedly claimed responsibility through social media posts and a voice note. The authenticity of these messages and their connection to the shooting remain under investigation.

6. Threats involving Salman Khan

The alleged messages reportedly warned that people working with or associated with actor Salman Khan could be targeted. Police have yet to independently establish the credibility of the claim or confirm a gang connection.

7. Political reactions and security concerns

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contacted senior police officials and the Shroff family while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the family, assuring them of strict action. Political leaders, including Supriya Sule and Zeeshan Siddiqui, also expressed concern over the incident and the state's law-and-order situation.

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The shooting has renewed concerns over the safety of celebrities and the public, recalling previous incidents involving threats and attacks linked to Bollywood personalities, including the firing outside Salman Khan's residence. Police are continuing their investigation into the motive and the identities of those responsible.

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