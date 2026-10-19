'Tiger Shroff Drove The Car Back Himself’: Eyewitness Shah Rukh Recalls What Happened After Firing

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff reportedly took the driver's seat and drove his car to the hospital after unidentified assailants opened fire at his vehicle in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026. The incident occurred near Pushpa Narsee Park around 7 pm, leaving his driver and a passer-by injured.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers targeted Shroff's BMW sedan as it emerged from a nearby football ground where the actor and other celebrities had been playing. Shroff reportedly escaped without gunshot injuries.

Eyewitnesses recount shooting

Shah Rukh Shaikh, an eyewitness who spoke to news agencies, said he and other fans had gathered near the vehicle hoping to take photographs with the actor. He claimed that three men were involved in the attack, with two allegedly opening fire while the third was on a motorcycle.

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“We had no idea what was going to happen. Within a second, two men came and fired four rounds at him,” Shaikh told PTI, according to reports.

He added that the gunmen appeared to target the seat where Shroff was sitting. One bullet reportedly struck the actor's driver, identified as Firdaus, in the hand, while a fan walking alongside the vehicle was allegedly shot in the stomach.

Shaikh further said the attackers fled immediately after the shooting. He claimed that Shroff subsequently switched seats with his injured driver and drove the vehicle himself to the hospital.

Another eyewitness, Rakesh Kumar, a Mumbai-based rickshaw driver, told ANI that he arrived in the area at around 7 pm. He recalled seeing three people positioned near the entrance, including one on a motorcycle and two others standing nearby.

According to Kumar, "There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside - one near the gate, and another positioned slightly ahead of it. When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting... another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand."

Investigation underway

The reported involvement of multiple assailants and the apparent targeting of the actor's vehicle have added urgency to the investigation. However, the eyewitness accounts have not independently established who ordered the attack or whether any alleged gang connection was involved.

Social media posts and a voice note allegedly claiming responsibility were released by Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, who are purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and verifying the authenticity of these messages.

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