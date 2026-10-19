Q2 Results Live: Bhansali Engineering Profit Jumps 47% YoY To Rs 62.5 Cr, Union Bank Profit Zooms 30%; UltraTech Cement Eyed

Aerpace Industries, Aksharchem India, A-One Steels India, Bajaj Finance, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bloom Industries, Delta Corp, Elevate Campuses, Gallantt Ispat, GOCL Corporation, HFCL, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Just Dial, Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry, L&T Technology Services, Malt Land Distilleries, Modern Steels, Melstar Information Technologies, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Modern Dairies, Nelco, Ontic Finserve, Piramal Finance, Quint Digital, Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance, SML Mahindra, Sobha, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India, Varmora Granito, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Yash Management & Satellite are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.