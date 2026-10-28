Five Stocks To Buy Today, October 28: Union Bank, Birla Cable, NSE, And More

Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy, with target prices indicating potential gains of up to 41.6% from their stated current market prices. Top picks include Birla Cable, Kwality Wall's India, Gandhar Oil Refinery India, Union Bank of India and National Stock Exchange of India.

The recommendations include suggested stop-loss levels. For Gandhar Oil, Union Bank and NSE, the experts have also specified buying levels.

Birla Cable Ltd, (CMP: Rs 310.95)

Pradip Halder, founder and chief executive officer of PHD Capital Pvt. Ltd., recommends buying Birla Cable with a target price of Rs 409 and a stop-loss at Rs 269. The target implies a potential upside of 31.5% from the stated current market price of Rs 310.95.

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Union Bank of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 184.60)

Sarvade recommends buying Union Bank of India between Rs 180 and Rs 185, with a target of Rs 220 and a stop-loss at Rs 169. The target indicates a potential upside of 19.2% from the stated current market price of Rs 184.60, which falls within the suggested buying range.

Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 35.05)

Halder also recommends buying Kwality Wall's India, with a target of Rs 48 and a stop-loss at Rs 30.50. The target represents a potential upside of 36.9% from the stated current market price of Rs 35.05.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd. (CMP: 317.70)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying Gandhar Oil Refinery India between Rs 300 and Rs 315, with a target of Rs 450 and a stop-loss at Rs 249. The target implies a potential upside of 41.6% from the stated current price of Rs 317.70. The recommended buying range is below that price.

National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd. (NSE) (CMP: Rs 1,787)

VLA Ambala, a SEBI-registered analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market, recommends buying NSE shares near Rs 1,755, with a stop-loss at Rs 1,650. Ambala has set three targets: Rs 1,920, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,200. These imply potential upside of 7.4%, 11.9% and 23.1%, respectively, from the stated current price of Rs 1,787. The suggested buying level is below that price.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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