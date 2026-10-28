Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st Test Match

Bangladesh will take on the West Indies in the first Test of their two-match series, starting on Wednesday, October 28.

The opening match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, as both teams look to collect valuable points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Bangladesh head into the series after drawing their two-match Test series in Australia by 1-1 in August this year.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Enter Elite T20 Century Club

They will look to build on that result and strengthen their position in the WTC standings. The hosts are currently fourth in the table, while the West Indies are eighth.

The visitors, led by Roston Chase, will be keen to improve their standing after a difficult run in the current WTC cycle. The West Indies have won only two of their 12 Tests in the cycle so far.

Bangladesh will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, with Litton Das returning to the squad after missing the recent tri-series involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed has also returned to the squad for the opening Test.

The West Indies, meanwhile, will be without Shai Hope and Alzarri Joseph for the first Test. Kevin Wickham has earned his maiden Test call-up, while Shamar Springer has replaced Keemo Paul in the squad.

The second and final Test will be played in Sylhet from November 5 to 9.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test: Date And Time

The first Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies will begin on Wednesday, October 28, with play scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test: Venue

The first Test will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs West Indies: World Test Championship Standings

Bangladesh are currently fourth in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. They have won three, lost two and drawn one of their six Tests in the cycle so far.

The West Indies are eighth in the nine-team standings, having won two, lost eight and drawn two of their 12 Tests.

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Head-To-Head Record In Tests

Matches Played: 22

Bangladesh: 5

West Indies: 15

Drawn: 2

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test: Live Telecast In India

No television broadcast channel has been confirmed for the upcoming fixture.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test: Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs West Indies first Test live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test: Squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (WK), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy, Nayeem Hasan

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma's 35-Ball Century: Check List Of Fastest T20I Hundreds

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, John Campbell, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (C), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Joshua Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Shamar Joseph

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.